Mohammad Yousuf indirectly calls for Mohsin Naqvi's removal after India debacle: ‘Darkest period in our history’

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf pulled no punches, asking for the removal of “political influence and personal agendas” from the cricket ecosystem in the country. His comment came a day after Salman Ali Agha's side's 61-run loss against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The ninth match between the two teams in the T20 World Cup was a no-contest, and the Men in Blue improved their record against Pakistan. In the tournament's history, India has now won eight matches, while Pakistan has only won once. Colombo: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake. (PTI)

Pakistan were bundled out for 114 in their chase of 176, and the side failed to even bat out the full quota of 20 overs, being bowled out in just 18. The performance was so disappointing that even the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister, left the stadium before the match was even completed. He made his way out after the dismissal of Mohammad Nawaz.

Also Read: ‘Alright! Enough’: Waqar Younis pained after being reminded of India’s one-sided T20 World Cup rivalry with Pakistan The build-up to the contest between India and Pakistan was far from ideal, as the Government of Pakistan initially announced that it would boycott the game against its arch-rival. However, after eight days, the stance was overtuned, and Pakistan eventually took the field. There were no handshakes between the two teams once again.

Weeks before the contest, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had also openly hit out at both BCCI and ICC, saying the latter was unfair to Bangladesh for throwing them out of the World Cup. Yousuf, often viewed as one of the greatest batters to come out of Pakistan, has now urged a course correction, seeking the removal of all types of political interference.

“Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team,” Yousuf wrote on X.