‘Alright! Enough’: Waqar Younis pained after being reminded of India’s one-sided T20 World Cup rivalry with Pakistan

Durban, South Africa is where it all began. India vs Pakistan at the T20 World Cups. In 2007, as India tied one game and won a touch-and-go close final against arch-rivals Pakistan, world cricket awaited more from this rivalry. India were already boasting a 4-0 record at the 50-overs World Cup, but a riveting final in Johannesburg had seemingly paved the way for a far more exciting and even-sided rivalry. Yet here we are, 19 years later, and nothing has changed. India are still beating Pakistan to a pulp at World Cups – regardless of the format. Last evening’s win was their eighth at the showpiece event. Waqar Younis never expected the rivalry to become so one-sided (AFP)

What’s happened to this rivalry? Where’s the competitive spirit gone? Time and again, year after year, the same story unfolds. Gung-ho Pakistan media, experts, and former cricketers bark up their chances against India, only to end up losing comprehensively. This used to be called the ‘Mother of all Battles’ for a reason. Look up the 80s, the 90s and even the 2000s. India vs Pakistan used to put bums to seats for the thrill-ride, not to see one side fold without a fight, as is the case nowadays.

The only time India lost to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup – and rather emphatically – was in 2021 in Dubai by 10 wickets. But here’s the kicker. Pakistan have yet to win a match against India in any format, any tournament since. That’s how one-sided this entire rivalry has become. India, meanwhile, are red-hot, winning in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2022, 2024, 2026, and who knows… given the gulf between the two teams in terms of quality, this could become a longer streak.

Waqar upset Which is why, when Waqar Younis was reminded of India’s dominance over Pakistan at the T20 World Cups, a sudden sadness washed over his voice. On commentary duty for the final few overs of the match, three balls before Hardik Pandya knocked off Usman Tariq for Pakistan’s last wicket, Pommie Mbangwa said to his fellow commentator.

“The domination of this fixture by India would undoubtedly be annoying for Pakistan. 11th consecutive win in Men’s ICC T20 World Cups,” to which a visibly pained Waqar said, “Alright! Enough. Leave it there. We’ve had enough of that. India have been too good in the last 15-20 years, I would say.”

Waqar has witnessed this fall up close. In 2016, when Virat Kohli’s flawless half-century saw India through at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Waqar was the team’s head coach. Besides, he has been part of two Pakistan defeats against India in the 50-overs World Cup, losing in 1996 in Bengaluru and 2003 as captain in Centurion.