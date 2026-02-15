Ishan Kishan, bowlers embarrass Salman Ali Agha in Colombo; stop hyping India-Pakistan rivalry

Much like seven of the previous eight meetings between the two sides in the T20 World Cup, the latest India-Pakistan clash turned into a one-sided affair. Pre-match talk of Pakistan posing a challenge in Colombo’s spin-friendly conditions quickly faded as Suryakumar Yadav’s side eased to victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in their Group A encounter. The Men in Blue once again underlined the gulf between the two teams in the shortest format. India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Colombo. (PTI)

India outclassed Pakistan, handing the 2009 champions a comprehensive defeat in front of a sold-out R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The two-time T20 World Cup winners prevailed by 61 runs, delighting the majority of Indian supporters at the venue. Ahead of the clash, Salman Ali Agha had spoken about playing fearless, aggressive cricket, but Pakistan struggled to strike the right balance and paid the price. The head-to-head record between the two sides in the T20 World Cup now stands at 8-1 in India’s favour.

Chasing a record 176 to win, Pakistan’s chase got off to a disastrous start as in-form Sahibzada Farhan (0) fell to Hardik Pandya in the opening over. Attempting to pull off a short delivery, the right-hander mistimed the shot, and Pakistan suffered an early blow. Jasprit Bumrah then struck twice in quick succession, removing Saim Ayub (6) and Salman Ali Agha (4), as Pakistan slumped to 13/3 within minutes.

The onus then fell on Babar Azam. He had experience of high-pressure contests and, more importantly, a history of facing India in World Cups. Just five years ago, in 2021, he had been the central figure in Pakistan’s famous 10-wicket win over India. This time, however, Pakistan’s premier batter failed to deliver, falling for just 5 amid a lean run in T20Is. His struggles were summed up by the shot he attempted off Axar Patel – an ungainly slog that showed little game awareness and left Pakistan four down inside five overs.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan briefly resisted, attempting to anchor the innings, but his stay ended when he charged down the track to Axar Patel and was beaten by the line, with Ishan Kishan completing a straightforward stumping. The right-hander departed for 44 off 34 balls. In the next over, Kuldeep Yadav removed Mohammad Nawaz (7), further denting Pakistan’s hopes. The innings folded soon after, with Pakistan bowled out for 114, as India sealed a comprehensive 61-run victory.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan produced a commanding display, taking on Pakistan’s spinners and scoring freely around the ground. His 77 was central to India posting 175 on the board. The Jharkhand batter looked set for a century before falling against the run of play to Saim Ayub.

India’s innings got off to a poor start as Abhishek Sharma fell for a duck in the opening over. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to open the bowling himself paid immediate dividends. Ishan Kishan, however, ensured India recovered, taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers.

After Kishan’s dismissal, India were pegged back by the spinners, with Saim Ayub swinging the momentum by removing Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya (0) in the same over. Suryakumar Yadav (32) then fell to Usman Tariq in the penultimate over. Late cameos from Shivam Dube (27) and Rinku Singh (11* off 4) lifted India to 175.