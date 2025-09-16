Mohammad Yousuf refuses to surrender despite Suryakumar insult, reminds of Pathan’s ‘dog’ taunt: Where was dignity then?

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf refused to issue an apology after facing the wrath of the Indian public for using a derogatory term to abuse India captain Suryakumar Yadav on live TV. Yousuf rather dragged former India cricketer Irfan Pathan in his statement on social media as a reminder to the Indian media. Mohammad Yousuf issued a statement on his viral Suryakumar Yadav remark

During a discussion on Pakistan media channel SAMAA TV, Yousuf, an expert on the talk show, was asked about his take on India's refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their win in Dubai on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match. However, the veteran batter resorted to sheer name-calling before accusing Team India of foul play.

Here is how the discussion had gone:

Yousuf: India cannot escape their castle of illusion. Their captain, Suarkumar Yadav…

Anchor: It's Suryakumar Yadav

Yousuf: Yeah, that's what I said. Suarkumar Yadav

Anchor: No, his name is Suryakumar Yadav

Yousuf: Oh, okay! He is Suarkumar Yadav. India should be ashamed of itself because of its shenanigans to win matches: keeping the Umpire in cohorts and torturing the referee to act according to them. There is a limit to everything.

Yousuf issues a statement on Suryakumar row

Amid the backlash on social media, the 51-year-old issued a statement, where he did not apologise for his remark and rather turned the tables on the Indian media, questioning their silence when Pathan had mocked former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with a ‘dog’ jibe.

Yousuf tweeted: “I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?”

What had Irfan Pathan said?

In an interview with Lallantop last month, Pathan had recalled an episode where he had a fiery exchange with Afridi during India's 2006 tour of Pakistan. It happened when both teams were on the same flight from Karachi to Lahore.

"During the 2006 tour, we were travelling by flight from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came and placed his hand on my head, messing up my hair. He asked me, "How are you kid?" I said, "Since when have you become my father?". The childish behaviour was actually his. He was not my friend. After that, Afridi said some abusive words to me. His seat was right next to mine," Pathan said.

The former India all-rounder said that Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq was seated next to him on that flight and asked him about the kinds of meat available. However, the Pathan's response shocked him.

“Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me about the different kinds of meat. Then I asked if dog meat was available. Afridi was sitting right there. Razzaq was shocked to hear this and said, 'Hey Irfan, why are you saying this?',” the Indian added.

Pathan revealed that he didn't mince words in saying Afridi had eaten the dog's meat, which is why he had been barking.

"I said, "He (Afridi) has eaten dog meat, he has been barking for a long time" After that, Afridi couldn’t say anything. Whatever he might have said, I would have just said, 'Look, he is barking again.' After this, he remained silent throughout the flight. From this incident, he understood that he could not win against me verbally. That’s why he never said anything to me again," he added.