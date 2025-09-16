Mohammad Yousuf repeatedly abuses Suryakumar Yadav on live TV despite anchor's intervention: 'His name is…' – Watch

Things between India and Pakistan are turning uglier by the minute. As if the no-handshake controversy wasn't enough to trigger Pakistan and PCB, off the field, certain former cricketers have begun crossing the line. Shoaib Akhtar was, as always, no-holds-barred on the matter, whereas Rashid Latif and Shahid Afridi went below the belt, questioning India's integrity and accusing the team of showing its true colours. However, none of them stooped as low as Mohammad Yousuf, who used a rather derogatory term to abuse captain Suryakumar Yadav on live TV. Mohammad Yousuf, right, insulted Suryakumar Yadav on live TV(AFP Images)

During a panel discussion on SAMAA TV, where Yusuf was a guest expert, the former batter was asked to weigh in on India's decision not to shake hands with the Pakistan team after the match and also the result, which saw the Men in Blue defeat their once arch-rivals by a resounding seven wickets. However, what Yousuf said was beyond the wildest imagination, as he straightaway reduced himself to name-calling and accused the Indian team of foul play.

Here is how the discussion went:

Yousuf: India cannot escape their castle of illusion. Their captain, Suarkumar Yadav…

Anchor: It's Suryakumar Yadav

Yousuf: Yeah, that's what I said. Suarkumar Yadav

Anchor: No, his name is Suryakumar Yadav

Yousuf: Oh, okay! He is Suarkumar Yadav. India should be ashamed of itself because of its shenanigans to win matches: keeping the Umpire in cohorts and torturing the referee to act according to them. There is a limit to everything.

Watch the video below:

Yousuf questioned the uprightness of the umpires because way too many decisions went in India's favour, not because they were suspicious, but because they were close or simply deserved to. India had two LBWs against Pakistan, one each to Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, who left the batters at sixes and sevens. There were a few wrong decisions given by the umpire. Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha and Sahibzada Farhan successfully reviewed their decision, with the DRS coming to save them.

Still, despite proving the umpires wrong, Pakistan could only do so much, managing 127/9 from 20 overs, after resistance from the lower order, including Shaheen Afridi's cameo of 16-ball 33, which featured four sixes. India, in reply, ran through the chase, winding up the match inside 16 overs. Abhishek Sharma gave the team a brisk start, allowing India to knock off almost half the runs needed inside the Powerplay. India lost three wickets – Shubman Gill, Abhishek and Tilak Varma – yet hardly broke a sweat, completing yet another win over Pakistan in recent head-to-head contests.

Yousuf meltdown nothing new

This isn't the first instance of Yousuf not knowing when to control his tongue. About 10 years ago, in 2016, he had attacked Ramiz Raja, again in the middle of a live TV broadcast, before the two engaged in an all-out verbal brawl. The debate was around whether Mohammad Amir, who had just returned to playing cricket for Pakistan after serving his ban in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal. After Ramiz indirectly took a dig at Yousuf, saying 'people should stop lying once they grow a bear', the ex-batter hit back, calling Raja nothing but an 'English teacher'.

Another incident that is infamously associated with Yousuf is his on-field argument with Sourav Ganguly during the ODI series between India and Pakistan way back in 2005. Yousuf was being medically attended by a physio when Ganguly walked up to him and said, 'Just make sure I am not fined or penalised for this act of yours.' Yousuf's exact words couldn't be heard as he was away from the stump mic, but he was seen using the 'get lost' gesture at the former India skipper.