India accused of 'showing true colours' by ex-PAK captain as no-handshake saga turns ugly: 'Jung bhi adhoori chhor di'

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif accused Suryakumar Yadav's India of showing their “true colours” following the side's handshake snub after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 match against the arch-rival on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. If the build-up to the tie between the two teams was far from ideal, the aftermath is following the same course as the no-handshake saga keeps on getting uglier. India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup tie on Sunday. (AP)

Once Suryakumar hit the match-winning six, he and Shivam Dube walked back to the dressing room. The duo didn't exchange handshakes with the opponents. The rest of the Indian players and support staff also didn't walk to the ground to shake hands even when the Pakistani contingent approached them.

The entire chain of events left Pakistan coach Mike Hesson fuming. In the post-match press conference, Hesson called it a “disappointing” end to the game, saying handshakes should have happened.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) further escalated the matter by writing to the ICC, seeking the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the remaining games as he wasn't able to uphold the “spirit of cricket.”

Speaking to The Times of India, Latif said India's actions left a"wrong impression" and that the side brought politics to the field.

"Wars have happened before, too, but we have always shaken hands. These things will remain a blot for a lifetime. In his interviews, Sunil Gavaskar talks about Javed Miandad, but he never says they didn’t shake hands. We represent our countries, but I personally think what happened was not right," he said.

The match between India and Pakistan proceeded as planned despite the calls for a boycott after 26 lives were lost in the Pahalgam terror attack. India also launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps across the border, and this led to a war-like situation breaking out between the two countries.

"Your reservations in terms of war or the Pahalgam attack are legitimate. But when you come to the ground, play the sport the right way. If Pakistan is involved in the Pahalgam attack, then catch those who are responsible. 'Jung hi kar lete, woh bhi nahi ki puri tarah se’ (India should have fought the war, but they didn’t even do that properly). India should have fought the war; they should not have backed out,” he said.

“To hide their own mistakes, a lot of things are being done politically. What happened on the ground was not correct,” he added.

‘Where is ICC?’

In a post on X, Latif also questioned the role of the ICC as India snubbed customary handshakes after the end of the game. He also accused India of “showing their true colours.”

“Yes you are the best team in the world but not to shake hands at the end of the game shows your real colours! Pakistan players were waiting but Indian players went inside dressing room! Where is ICC?” he wrote.

It must be stated that there was no handshake or eye contact between Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss as well.

Speaking of the game, India registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win after the side chased down the target of 128 with 25 balls to spare. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 47.