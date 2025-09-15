Pakistan approach Indian dressing room after loss, get no reply; Mike Hesson annoyed: 'We went to shake hands but...'

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson was left fuming after the Indian contingent refused to shake hands with his players after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A tie at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's side cruised home with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare as India chased down 128 inside 16 overs. However, the match concluded on an unsavoury note as Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube rushed back to their dressing room after the winning runs were hit. Pakistan's players walk back to the pavilion at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 match against India. (AFP)

There was no customary handshake between the players of the two teams. Once Suryakumar and Dube returned to their dressing room, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Hesson approached the Indian camp, but no player came out to shake hands.

Hesson was visibly annoyed by this snub, and his frustration was clearly visible. Suryakumar and Agha also didn't shake hands at the toss, and the duo refrained from making eye contact.

Hesson came at the post-match press conference and it was there that he said that his players were ready for the handshakes but they made their way back once no player from the Indian dressing room came out.

“Obviously, we were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We were disappointed that our opposition didn't do that. We went over there to shake hands, and they'd already gone into the changing room,” Hesson told reporters.

“That was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were disappointed in the way we played, but certainly were willing to go and shake hands,” he added.

It must be stated that controversy surrounded the Asia Cup 2025 match between the arch-rivals as boycott calls reigned supreme in India, as fans didn't take kindly to India playing against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

After the win against Pakistan, India captain Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces as he stated that his team stands in solidarity with the families who lost someone in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier this year, a deadly attack in Kashmir resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives. Following this, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

No Salman Agha post-match interview

After the handshake row, a fresh controversy erupted at the post-match presentation as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha did not turn up for an interview with the broadcasters.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was spotted at the presentation as he received an award. However, he sported an angry look, and he eventually walked off, even when he was supposed to smile for the cameras.

With a win over Pakistan, India is all but through to the Super 4s. Suryakumar Yadav's team will next take on Oman on Friday, September 19, while Pakistan will face the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 17.