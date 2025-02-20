Mohammed Shami breaks Mitchell Starc's world record, also becomes quickest Indian to 200 ODI wickets in Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah is not there but Mohammed Shami is. The veteran seamer ensured India did not miss their premier bowler in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. Playing his first ICC tournament since the ODI World Cup final in 2023, Shami broke Mitchell Starc's world record for the fastest to take 200 ODI wickets (in terms of balls bowled). He also became the fastest Indian to take 200 ODI wickets (in terms of matches), beating current BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar by a huge margin. India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the ICC Champions Trophy.(AFP)

Shami achieved the milestone by dismissing Bangladesh's Jaker Ali for 68 in the 43rd over of the match on Thursday. It was a well-disguised slower ball and Jaker was through his shot way too early. All he managed to do was get it as far as the long on fielder Virat Kohli, who made no mistake.

Shami pacer took 104 ODIs to get to 200 wickets. Agarkar, the previous record holder for India, had taken 133 matches. Shami also equalled Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq to become the joint second-fastest (in terms of matches) in the world to take 200 wickets. The fastest in the list is Australia's Mitchell Starc The left-arm pacer took 102 ODIs to complete the milestone.

Shami took 5126 balls to claim his 200th wicket, which is the fastest in world cricket.

Fewest balls to 200 ODI wickets

5126 Mohammed Shami

5240 Mitchell Starc

5451 Saqlain Mushtaq

5640 Brett Lee

5783 Trent Boult

5883 Waqar Younis

Fewest ODIs to 200 wickets

102 Mitchell Starc

104 Mohammed Shami/ Saqlain Mushtaq

107 Trent Boult

112 Brett Lee

117 Allan Donald

Fastest Indians to 200 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami (104 ODIs)

Ajit Agarkar (133 ODIs)

Zaheer Khan (144 ODIs)

Javagal Srinath (147 ODIs)

Kapil Dev (166 ODIs)

Shami erases doubts

There were question marks over Shami's fitness and whether he would be able to lead India's inexperienced pace attack in the Champions Trophy, and the pacer answered them in style. Shami, who had played only four matches - two T20Is and two ODIs - between the 2023 ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, struck in his first over.

After bowling four good deliveries to Bangladesh opener Somya Sarkar, Shami decided to pitch it slightly fuller to the left-hander, who went for the booming drive. The ball came in with the angle from around the wicket and caught the inside edge of his bat to land safely into Rahul's hands.

Shami got his second wicket of the day in his fourth over when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was guilty of playing away from his body with hard hands. This time, the extra bounce brought about the downfall of the Bangladesh all-rounder. The ball flew from the outside edge of Mehidy's bat. Shubman Gill, who was stationed at a widish first slip, took a sharp catch by moving swiftly to his left.

It was Shami's 20th wicket in the powerplay in an ICC 50-overs event since 2015. Among all the bowlers in that list, he has the best strike rate.