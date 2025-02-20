IND vs BAN LIVE Score, Champions Trophy 2025: After a constant tug-of-war between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan to decide where India would be playing during the Champions Trophy, it's time for the cricket to speak for itself – and as always, the Indian team enters with the weight of severe expectations and extreme pressure from home shores and abroad. India will be far removed from the heart of the action in Pakistan, designated to play out all their games in the UAE, beginning with the opening game of the tournament up against Bangladesh. In a tournament where every loss hits doubly hard, India will want to start off with a win, and a big one at that....Read More

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the second match of the Champions Trophy, with India and Bangladesh’s group A competitors having duked it out yesterday to get the tournament in motion. Now the ball lands in India's court, the team entering this team as heavy favourites to win it, even in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Their first opponents will be Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh team, ever-improving and newly armed with a stock of high-pace seam bowlers who will add an extra dimension to a team that has always been spin-reliant.

India's preparations for the Champions Trophy, brief as they were with only three matches against England in the lead-up, still went to plan. A 3-0 whitewash provides plenty of momentum and an excellent morale boost, but beyond that, the batting form of players such as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer really clicked into gear, while the bowling combination also firmed itself with a three spinner, three pacer combination adding some excellent balance to the team.

There are still some concerns, particularly in Virat Kohli's lack of runs entering this tournament, and the question of whether Mohammed Shami is back to full fitness and sharpness and can lead the pace bowling in the injury-forced absence of Bumrah. Kohli has struggled with the bat to the degree that he may not longer be an automatic selection for the top order with Yashasvi Jaiswal itching for a chance to make a spot at the top his own, but at the moment, the incumbent and experienced Kohli cannot be looked past. This is especially true in tournament conditions, where experience is worth its weight in gold.

While the three arenas in use in Pakistan look set to be absolutely pristine batting tracks, with lightning-quick outfields and plenty on offer in terms of value for shots, the Dubai pitch could present a different story. India would have loved to play on the kinds of pitches on offer in Pakistan, with a batting attack made to make merry in the flat conditions and a bowling attack that is so varied and has so many different forms of attacks that they would likely be the team finding the most purchase even in batting-friendly conditions.

Whatever the case, it will come down to the spin troika to establish India's dominance. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been phenomenal in the middle overs in restricting scoring as well as chipping in with wickets, while the third member of that unit could be either Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy, both capable of taking wickets in clumps and spinning webs around their opposition.

Meanwhile, for Bangladesh, all eyes will be on whether the pace bowling unit of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur, and newcomer Nahid Rana can produce the sort of bowling early on to rock India and put them on the back foot. Teams now kind of know what to expect from the spinners, especially in conducive conditions, but the pacers could prove to be a game changing element. If they catch India by surprise, Bangladesh could really put the cat amongst the pigeons in Group A. Much, however, will depend on the batting, which hasn't quite clicked into gear, and will need the sort of steel and spirit that helped them heap so much pressure on India throughout their famous contests in the second half of the 2010s. The pace might be what pushes them over the top.

Regardless, India start off as very heavy favourites to get off to a winning start in Dubai. With both openers having scored centuries against England, and Shreyas Iyer playing three innings of quality, and Axar Patel looking in the form of his life and showing he can bat in the middle order if he must, it's scary signs for the other teams in the competition. Add to this that we haven't seen the best of Kohli or KL Rahul, and how much depth exists in the lineup with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja behind this unit, it's difficult to see how any team will have enough weapons to keep India quiet if they get on a roll.

A must-win tournament in which every match is a must-win game, as India get going on Dubai against Bangladesh.