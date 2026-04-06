Mohammed Shami brushes off poor performance in past IPL season after blowing SRH away: ‘I’m not a machine'

Mohammed Shami delivered a match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer returned with two wickets, conceding just nine runs in his four-over spell, breaking the back of the SRH's batting lineup. In the powerplay, he dismissed the openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, which led to the team getting an underwhelming score on the board, which LSG chased down in the final over of the game, owing to skipper Risabh Pant's unbeaten 68-run knock. Mohammed Shami was adjudged as Player of the Match for his performance against SRH. (REUTERS)

It is worth noting that Shami was traded by SRH before the IPL 2026 season, and Lucknow brought him on board for INR 10 crore. After being adjudged as Player of the Match in the grudge game against SRH, Shami remained grounded with a candid remark on his last year's form, saying, “I am not a machine.”

Shami delivered 18 dot balls as LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Reflecting on his performance and past struggles, Shami said, “I am not a machine. My season can go up and down. I have performed well in the last few years. People have not noticed that it’s different. But I always try to do well.”

Also Read: The big Mohammed Shami mess: somebody should tell him it’s not a rebel’s world, and he’d better fall in line with BCCI The 35-year-old pacer, who had a difficult IPL 2025 season and was also suffering from injury, credited his return to rhythm to consistent match practice and fitness. “If you want to play, it’s important to be in touch with the game. If you’re fit, you can work on your skills. That’s why I played all the domestic games,” he explained.

Experience of Shami Drawing from his experience at the venue, he revealed how he consciously used slower deliveries. He said he decided to rely more on variations, especially slower balls, having seen their success previously and among opposition bowlers.

The veteran also emphasised the value of experience and skill at the top level. “Without skill or experience, nothing happens,” he said, underlining the demands of high-level cricket.

Shami further spoke about the importance of team environment, mentioning his comfort within the LSG setup. “As far as Lucknow is concerned, it is my second home. So it doesn't take much time to match up,” he noted.

After a loss in the previous game, Shami said the win was crucial for momentum. "I'm happy. We lost our last game; winning this game was key to building momentum,” he added.

The performance not only showcased Shami’s class with the ball but also highlighted his resilience and work ethic, proving once again why he remains one of India’s most dependable pacers in the shortest format.