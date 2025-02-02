Mohammed Shami picks first wicket since return to international cricket, receives applause from Gautam Gambhir and co.

India's star fast bowler Mohammed Shami ended the wait for his first international wicket since returning to Team India last month, as he dismissed Ben Duckett during the fifth and final T20I of the series against England on Sunday. Shami played in the third T20I of the series, but returned figures of 0/25 in three overs. Mohammed Shami picked the wicket during his second over(PTI/Hotstar)

As India prepare for the Champions Trophy later this month, Shami was rested for the fourth T20I before returning for the final match in Mumbai. Arshdeep Singh, one of India's T20I regulars, was rested for Shami's inclusion, and the latter picked his first wicket in his second over of the match.

He removed Duckett off the batter's very first delivery; Shami angled the ball full and wide outside off, coming around the wicket. The ball swung away late, forcing Ben Duckett into an ambitious shot over the off-side field. But the batter failed to get the elevation, making poor contact off the bottom of his bat.

The mistimed stroke went straight to cover, where Abhishek Sharma took a simple catch. Following the dismissal, the dugout – including head coach Gautam Gambhir – applauded Shami, acknowledging his first international wicket since his return.

As Duckett walked back disappointed, the crowd, too, erupted in celebration, chanting Shami’s name in unison.

Abhishek's stellar knock

Earlier, a rampant Abhishek Sharma smashed a 54-ball 135, the second-fastest century and the highest score for an Indian batter in T20Is, powering the hosts to a massive 247/9 in their fifth T20I.

Abhishek tore into the English bowling with disdain, producing a knock of the highest quality and replete with compelling strokes against pace and spin alike as he etched his name in record books.

The 24-year-old Abhishek looked set to break Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest T20I hundred (35 balls) for an Indian batter but eventually achieved it in 37 balls for the second fastest three-figure knock, having already recorded the second quickest fifty off 17 balls for the country.