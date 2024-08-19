'Mohammed Shami playing Australia series or not...': Jay Shah sparks fresh concern after India star sets return date

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami's return date has been fixed. Having been out of injury since the 2023 ODI World Cup final in November last year, Shami is all set to return next month in the Ranji Trophy tournament, before playing for India in the home Test series against New Zealand. But selectors have a bigger plan for Shami - Border-Gavaskar Test series in December in Australia. However, while BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier assured Shami's presence in the Australia tour, he sparked concerns with a fresh remark. Mohammed Shami grimaces in pain during the ODI World Cup.(Getty)

Last week, during an interview with the Times of India, Shah hinted that Shami in all likelihood would be on the plane to Australia for the much-anticipated Test series. "Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," he said.

Later, on Sunday, news agency PTI reported that the 34-year-old fast bowler will make a comeback after 10 months in the for his domestic side, Bengal, in the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament next month. He will play either one or both of Bengal's opening away Ranji matches, against Uttar Pradesh on October 11 and the next one in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18. This will be followed by an appearance in one of the three Tests against New Zealand, which will start on October 19 in Bengaluru and will be followed by Tests in Pune (October 24) and Mumbai (November 1), before gearing up for the Australia series.

However, Shami, who continues his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is yet to confirm his participation in the Australia series as Shah reckoned that his availability still depends on his fitness.

"Shami playing the Australia series or not is a matter of his fitness, and a decision will be taken after the NCA report," Shah told ANI.

Selectors' major concern for Australia Test series

For the selectors, their priority is have India's top three pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj - fit for the five Tests in Australia later this year. Shami has taken 229 wickets from 64 Tests with six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls. Moreover, Shami holds an impressive record on Aussie tracks, having picked 31 wickets in eight matches, including two five-wicket hauls, at 32.16.