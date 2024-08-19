Mohammed Shami's return date fixed, set to play Ranji Trophy for Bengal before comeback in New Zealand Tests: Report

Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, recovering from the ankle injury incurred during the 2023 ODI World Cup last November, is all set to return to competitive action in October, before playing for India in the three-match Test series against New Zealand at home. Mohammed Shami last played for India in 2023 ODI World Cup(Getty)

According to a report in the PTI, Shami will return to action for the first time in 10 months when he plays for his domestic side, Bengal, in the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament, which will begin on October 11. He will likely play either one or both of Bengal's opening away Ranji match against UP on October 11 and the next one in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18. Since there will be only a two-day gap between both matches, he is unlikely to play both.

Following his appearance in domestic cricket, Shami will play in one of the three Tests against New Zealand, before embarking on the big tour to Australia. The Test series starts on October 19 in Bengaluru and will be followed by Tests in Pune (October 24) and Mumbai (November 1).

Jay Shah confirms Shami's presence in Australia series

The 34-year-old last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, last year. Since then, Shami has been on the sidelines having undergone ankle surgery in the United Kingdom in February this year and was, in any case, ruled out for a minimum period of six months.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had hinted a possible appearance in the Bangladesh Test series at home next month. However, after Sami expressed uncertainty on his exact day of return, earlier this month, and after being snubbed by the BCCI for all four squads for the first round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy, there were concerns around recovery

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, speaking to Times of India, had assured that Shami would be on the plane to Australia in December for the Border-Gavaskar Test series.

"Our team is already well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while now. Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced Indian side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit," he said when asked about India's preparation for the Australia series.

"Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," Shah added.