Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan returns to modelling

Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan, who had laid some serious allegations against her husband, seems to have taken a different path altogether after the controversy.

Hasin had made explosive allegations against her husband Shami for accepting money from a Pakistani woman and laying charges of infidelity, which had resulted in a lot of bad press for the couple earlier this year. She had also blamed Shami of attempt to murder and accused him of marital rape.

Shami had reportedly left her and cut off all financial ties with Hasin, resulting her to move to court seeking Rs 10 lakh monthly as maintenance from her cricketer husband.

Before their marriage, Hasin was a professional model as well as a cheerleader for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), for whom Shami has played. She had quit her job after meeting Shami and marrying him.

“All of you should have accompanied me to beat Shami. He should be beaten up on the road. How many girls’ life is he going to destroy? He and his family must be arrested,” she once told media.

After the tumultuous period, Hasin seems to have returned to her previous profession of modelling as she posted a video her during a photoshoot on her Twitter profile.

Shami, whose central contract was put on hold by the Indian cricket board while his public spat with his wife was playing out, had even met a road accident during those troubled times.