'Faltu bakwas. Sharm karo. Wasim Akram ne...': Shami tears apart 'India cheaters' propaganda from Pakistan TV channel

Days after legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram schooled Hasan Raza for his bizarre 'Indian bowlers given different balls' remark, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has also dismissed the obnoxious claims of the former Pakistan cricketer. After playing an instrumental role in India's qualification to the semi-finals stage of the ICC World Cup, senior pacer Shami came across a viral post about Raza, who recently accused Team India of foul play at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Shami also gave Akram a special mention in his explosive statement(AFP)

Pakistan's Raza openly claimed that the ICC World Cup hosts have manipulated DRS in the round-robin phase of the ICC World Cup. Fighting for survival, Babar Azam's Pakistan side is on the verge of an early exit from the World Cup. Pakistan's arch-rivals India became the first side to enter the business end of the tournament. Taking cognisance of Raza's objectionable remarks, pacer Shami has issued a hard-hitting statement on Instagram.

Shami tears apart 'India cheaters' propaganda

Mohammed Shami hammers ex-Pakistan star over sensational 'India cheating' remark (Instagram)

In his explosive statement, Shami slammed Team India's critics and reminded them that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hosting the ICC World Cup, not a local tournament in India. Speedster Shami also pointed out that Raza's statements received a big thumbs down from former Pakistan skipper Akram. The legendary Pakistani fast bowler had rubbished Raza's comments about the Indian team. "Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself," Akram had said on a Pakistani talk show.

Shami's remarks have come after India sealed the top spot in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings with an impressive win over second-placed South Africa. Celebrating his 35th birthday at the Eden Gardens, former India skipper Virat Kohli slammed his 49th One Day International (ODI) century to match Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of hundreds. Kohli's 101-run knock powered India to 326-5 in 50 overs. Picking crucial two wickets for India at Kolkata, Shami dismissed Rassie van der Dussen (13) and Aiden Markram (9) before Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul skittled the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs.

