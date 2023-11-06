After 'suspicious balls' accusation, Hasan Raza alleges BCCI of 'manipulating DRS' in WC; recalls Ajmal-Sachin moment

Days after sparking a controversy on social media by accusing ICC and BCCI for giving "suspicious balls" to help Indian bowlers in the World Cup 2023 matches, which received widespread criticism from world cricket including compatriot Wasim Akram, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza made another shocking statement on Sunday after India's record 243-run win against South Africa in Kolkata. Raza alleged that BCCI has been manipulating DRS throughout the tournament, one of which he noticed during the Eden Gardens clash. After 'suspicious balls' accusation, Hasan Raza makes another controversial claim

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of India's win against the Proteas in their penultimate league game in this World Cup which still left them unbeaten so far. Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul while scripting his best-ever bowling figures in ODI history as the left-armer was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Raza accused that Jadeja's dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen, although he took the name of Rassie van Der Dussen in his remark who was in fact dismissed by Mohammed Shami, was suspicious. The on-field umpire had turned down the appeal before India went for the review after Jadeja convinced captain Rohit Sharma to opt for it. The replay showed that the ball pitched on leg and straightened just enough to hit the leg-stump.

“Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?

“The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," Raza was quoted as saying on ABN.

The veteran of 23 international appearances for Pakistan further recalled the DRS incident from Pakistan's match against South Africa where Tabraiz Shamsi had survived against the delivery from Haris Rauf in the nail-biter of a contest. Raza alleged that home team tends to get the advantage as he dropped a mention about the infamous delivery from Saeed Ajmal in 2011 World Cup against Sachin Tendulkar.

This is not the first time it is happening. In the last couple of matches it has happened. In Pakistan's match against South Africa, that call was very close but no one apologised for that. All these things happen in home conditions...it's home advantage like the one that happened in Saaed Ajmal's delivery against legendary Sachin Tendulkar,” he added.

