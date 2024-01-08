Shami hasn't even resumed bowling yet, Suryakumar Yadav out for 'longer than expected', IPL 2024 in danger: Reports

In a pretty big setback for Indian cricket, the star-injured duo of Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, who were not part of the squad for the T20Is against Afghanistan, will remain absent longer from the scheme of things. Veteran pacer Shami, who has been out of action since the World Cup final and missed the tour of South Africa due to an ankle injury. Shami was included in India's Test squad against the Proteas but the disclaimer being 'subject to fitness' and was pulled out a week before the start of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion as he did not get clearance from the BCCI's medical team. Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav continue to be on the sidelines(Getty Images)

The latest on Shami is that the NCA-bound pacer is yet to resume bowling and, in all likelihood, will not be fit for at least the first two Tests against England starting January 25 in Hyderabad and February 2 in Vizag respectively. "Shami hasn't even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Although the England Tests is a home series, the impact of Shami will be relatively lesser than the one against South Africa. India felt his absence as they were drubbed by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion. With South Africa pummeling over 400 in their first innings with their batters rendering Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna null and void, India could have benefitted having the ace pace trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, with India likely to opt for a bowling combination featuring three spinners and two pacers, Shami's void may not be felt too much.

Suryakumar to undergo surgery for hernia

India's premier T20 batter Suryakumar is another casualty in the list. The No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, Surya twisted his ankle during the 3rd T20I against South Africa and hasn't featured since. In a fresh blow, Surya has been hit by a double whammy as now needs surgery for hernia which he has been down with for a while. Already expected to be out, SKY's new injury setback can take up to two months for him to return to full fitness.

"In Yadav's case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL," the source stated further

Is SKY's IPL in danger?

While the above report is positive about Surya's participation in the Indian Premier League 2024, a contradictory piece of information states Surya might be missing the initial bit of the IPL's 16th season for Mumbai Indians. The injury update has already drawn curtains on Suryakumar's Ranji Trophy stint, and SKY, who is expected to have the surgery overseas – likely Germany – his IPL looks uncertain given how crucial a cog he is in India's plans for the T20 World Cup.

"SKY was recently diagnosed with sports hernia. He is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In two-three days, he will fly for Munich, Germany, to get operated on. It means that he certainly won’t be playing for Mumbai this season in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to miss the initial games for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. With the T20 World Cup in June, Surya will be given all the time to recover properly. He is crucial to India’s chances in the T20 World Cup," a report carried out by Times of India, quoting its source, stated.

A sports hernia, often referred to as athletic pubalgia, is characterised by a tear or strain in the muscles, ligaments, or tendons located in the groin area or lower abdomen. It's worth noting that one doesn't necessarily have to engage in sports activities to develop a hernia, although it is more commonly observed in individuals who are actively involved in sports.

Contrary to its name, a sports hernia does not involve a true hernia. Medical professionals prefer the term athletic pubalgia, though it is also known as sportsman's hernia and Gilmore's groin, according to the information provided on the website. Sports hernias are often associated with more physically demanding sports such as soccer, football, wrestling, and ice hockey. In these sports, where pelvic twisting is a common movement with planted feet, there is a heightened risk of tearing the soft tissue in the groin or lower abdomen.