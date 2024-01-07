Rohit Sharma returns as T20I captain, Virat Kohli makes comeback as BCCI announces squad for series against Afghanistan

BCCI on Sunday announced India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had remained away from T20Is since the 2022 World Cup, make a blockbuster return. Additionally, Rohit will also lead the side. The duo had been a regular feature in the teams in ODIs and Tests but returned to the shortest format months before this year's T20 World Cup, scheduled in June in the West Indies and the USA. India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (ANI )

There was a lot of speculation about whether Rohit and Kohli would make a return, given the emergence of multiple youngsters in their spots. However, with both --Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya – remaining absent due to injuries, the BCCI seemingly recalled Rohit and Kohli as senior batters in the squad.

Additionally, both openers -- Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- retain their spots, but Ishan Kishan has been excluded from the squad. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, makes a return in his place; the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a brilliant century in the third ODI of the series against South Africa last month, showcasing his white-ball credentials. Fellow wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has also retained his spot in the squad.

Among bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi will lead the Indian spin attack as Ravindra Jadeja was rested. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar remain the three frontline pacers, with Prasidh Krishna being sidelined following poor performances in the shortest format.

The Afghanistan series will begin from January 11 onwards, with the first T20I scheduled to be staged in Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, followed by the second on January 14 in Indore and the final tie on the 17th in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It will be India's last T20I series before the World Cup in June. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were not available due to injuries. After a gruelling two-match Test series against South Africa, which ended 1-1, the selectors gave a breather to premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Here's India's entire squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar