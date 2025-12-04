Mohammed Siraj dearly missed; India pacer’s absence felt after Prasidh Krishna takes a pounding: ‘We were heartbroken’

India failed to defend 358 against South Africa in the 2nd ODI in Raipur due to their below-par fielding and some average bowling by pacers. Excessive dew in the field made bowling tough under the lights, but even then, to leak runs between 7 and 10 an over is something India will have a tough time coming to terms with. Especially Prasidh Krishna. For a player having played 20 ODIs, giving away 85 runs from 8.2 overs made India miss Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj – the three guys who formed the backbone of India’s fast bowling over the last five years. Mohammed Siraj, left, remains missing while Prasidh Krishna continues to leak runs for India(AFP)

India is preserving Bumrah to ensure he is fit for the T20 World Cup, while Shami has long been out of contention, having last played at the Champions Trophy. Siraj’s absence, however, is puzzling. In fact, former India opener Aakash Chopra wondered what happened that Siraj had to be related to playing just Test matches. He isn’t part of the T20I setup, nor is he in the ODI mix. In fact, the pacer was busy turning out for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna were being taken to the cleaners.

“Can you understand what is happening with Mohammed Siraj? I cannot understand at all. I cannot wrap my head around the fact that he has become a one-format player. And when did this happen? When he plays Test cricket, we are so effusive of him for his passion, commitment and wicket-taking abilities," Aakash Chopra said in a video posted.

“But how did he vanish from ODI cricket? He is playing domestic cricket currently. When he was not picked for the Champions Trophy, we were a little disappointed because two years prior to that, he was the highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs.”

India is lucky that a series that could have read 2-0 in favour of South Africa is currently tied at 1-1. In the first ODI, South Africa threatened to take the match away thanks to some brilliant hitting by their lower-order batters. In the end, India edged South Africa by 17 runs, but that margin looked a lot less given the way Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke were batting. Not being able to win the toss is another factor that’s hurting India as dew plays a key role. Still, not having Siraj in the mix, while Prasidh refuses to improve, is something India needs to seriously address.

“Suddenly, his name [Siraj] is missing. And it's still missing. Others are playing - Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, but Mohammed Siraj is nowhere to be seen. He is not in ODIs, absent from T20Is. Why did this happen? Personally, I don't know. When did he become a single-format player?" said Chopra.