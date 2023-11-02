Mohammed Siraj gives flashback of Asia Cup final with fiery spell; Jasprit Bumrah creates history vs Sri Lanka at WC

Twelve years after meeting India at the iconic Wankhede Stadium for a 50-over World Cup match on Thursday, Sri Lanka suffered a shocking batting collapse as Team India bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah demolished the top order of the 2011 finalists in Mumbai. After batting superstars Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill powered India to a gigantic total, the fast-bowling duo of Siraj and Bumrah ran riot with their new-ball burst at the famous Wankhede Stadium.

Bumrah and Siraj triggered Sri Lanka's batting collapse at Wankhede(AFP-PTI)

Creating history with the first delivery of the Sri Lankan innings, pace ace Bumrah dismissed Pathum Nissanka to open his account in match No.33 of the ICC World Cup. Bumrah handed Sri Lanka opener Nissanka a golden duck to achieve a spectacular feat at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Speedster Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of the opposition team's innings at the World Cup.

Siraj gives flashback of Asia Cup final with fiery spell

Emulating Bumrah in the opening spell, pacer Siraj removed Dimuth Karunaratne on the first ball of his over as both Sri Lanka openers recorded golden ducks at the World Cup. Giving a flashback of the Asia Cup final with his fiery spell, Siraj then handed Sadeera Samarawickrama a four-ball duck before the in-form pacer cleaned up Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis for 1 off 10 balls. Bumrah and Siraj's bowling exploits in the opening powerplay restricted Sri Lanka to 3-4 in just 3.1 overs.

With Bumran and Siraj sparking another batting collapse at the ICC World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit opted to unleash an in-form Mohammed Shami. The veteran Indian pacer announced his arrival with a double-wicket maiden against Sri Lanka. Champions in the 1996 edition of the World Cup, Sri Lanka were six down inside the first 10 overs.

