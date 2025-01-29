Mohammed Siraj in a relationship with Big Boss 13 finalist Mahira Sharma, couple keep it hush-hush: Report

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is in a romantic relationship with actress Mahira Sharma, reported The Times of India on Wednesday. The 29-year-old fast bowler, renowned for his impressive performances on the cricket field, has recently garnered attention not just for his cricketing feats but also for his personal life. Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma

The couple’s relationship had been the subject of rumours for several months, particularly after Siraj’s interaction with Mahira on social media. It was back in November 2024 when fans first began to speculate about their budding romance. Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and the two started following each other on the platform. These small gestures fueled widespread speculation about a potential relationship, which the couple has now confirmed.

The report claimed that sources close to Siraj and Mahira revealed that the two are dating, although they have been keeping their relationship private. It claimed they had been getting to know each other over the past few months.

This news comes amid another wave of speculations surrounding Siraj's personal life, which was sparked by his interaction with Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. A picture of Siraj and Zanai laughing together during her 23rd birthday celebration went viral on social media. This led to rumours of a possible romantic link between the two, which both Siraj and Zanai swiftly addressed. Zanai clarified on Instagram, calling Siraj “Mere pyaare bhai” (my dear brother), while Siraj referred to her as “behna” (sister), ending any speculation about their bond.

Siraj and Mahira wanted to keep it under wraps?

While Siraj and Sharma's relationship with Mahira Sharma has now reportedly been confirmed, they have maintained a relatively low profile.

The Economic Times reported that Mahira, when approached for a comment, chose to remain silent, fueling the intrigue surrounding their personal lives even further. Despite this, it’s clear that the couple is in the early stages of their relationship.

Mahira Sharma, a renowned actress in the Indian television industry, rose to fame through her appearances in shows like Naagin, Bepanah Pyar, and Kundali Bhagya. She also gained widespread recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss 13. More recently, Sharma has ventured into Punjabi cinema with the 2023 film LehmberGinni and continues to shine in her acting career.

As their relationship continues to develop, fans are eagerly awaiting any further public appearances or statements from the couple. For now, it seems that Siraj and Sharma are focused on enjoying their time together while keeping their private lives under wraps.