Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohammed Siraj in a relationship with Big Boss 13 finalist Mahira Sharma, couple keep it hush-hush: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2025 09:59 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma are reportedly dating. The news comes days after Zanai Bhosle and Siraj denied rumours of their relationship. 

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is in a romantic relationship with actress Mahira Sharma, reported The Times of India on Wednesday. The 29-year-old fast bowler, renowned for his impressive performances on the cricket field, has recently garnered attention not just for his cricketing feats but also for his personal life.

Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma
Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma

The couple’s relationship had been the subject of rumours for several months, particularly after Siraj’s interaction with Mahira on social media. It was back in November 2024 when fans first began to speculate about their budding romance. Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and the two started following each other on the platform. These small gestures fueled widespread speculation about a potential relationship, which the couple has now confirmed.

The report claimed that sources close to Siraj and Mahira revealed that the two are dating, although they have been keeping their relationship private. It claimed they had been getting to know each other over the past few months.

This news comes amid another wave of speculations surrounding Siraj's personal life, which was sparked by his interaction with Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. A picture of Siraj and Zanai laughing together during her 23rd birthday celebration went viral on social media. This led to rumours of a possible romantic link between the two, which both Siraj and Zanai swiftly addressed. Zanai clarified on Instagram, calling Siraj “Mere pyaare bhai” (my dear brother), while Siraj referred to her as “behna” (sister), ending any speculation about their bond.

Siraj and Mahira wanted to keep it under wraps?

While Siraj and Sharma's relationship with Mahira Sharma has now reportedly been confirmed, they have maintained a relatively low profile.

The Economic Times reported that Mahira, when approached for a comment, chose to remain silent, fueling the intrigue surrounding their personal lives even further. Despite this, it’s clear that the couple is in the early stages of their relationship.

Mahira Sharma, a renowned actress in the Indian television industry, rose to fame through her appearances in shows like Naagin, Bepanah Pyar, and Kundali Bhagya. She also gained widespread recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss 13. More recently, Sharma has ventured into Punjabi cinema with the 2023 film LehmberGinni and continues to shine in her acting career.

As their relationship continues to develop, fans are eagerly awaiting any further public appearances or statements from the couple. For now, it seems that Siraj and Sharma are focused on enjoying their time together while keeping their private lives under wraps.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On