Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on dating rumours with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Mohammed Siraj quashed the rumours of dating Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, after a photo of them went viral on social media recently. The picture garnered attention from all across the country as many thought of the two having an affair, but Siraj didn't let it catch fire anymore and made his equation with her clear. It was Zanai, who first posted a story on Instagram, where she called Siraj her brother and wrote, "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother)". Siraj also reposted the story, calling her "behna". Mohammed Siraj quashes rumours of dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.(Instagram/mohammedsirajofficial)

“Meri Behna Ke Jaisi Koi Behna Nahin. Bina Iske Kahin Bhi Mujhe Rehna Nahin. Jaise I lai Chaand Sitaaron Mein. Meri Behna Hai Ek Hazaaron Mein," the Indian paceman wrote.

Meanwhile, Siraj, who failed to make the Champions Trophy squad, will next play in Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy match. He has already started preparations ahead of Hyderabad's second-round match against Vidarbha, which is set to be played at Nagpur from January 30 to February 2.

He also had a decent run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he played a supporting act to Jasprit Bumrah. He ended the series with five-match series with 20 wickets at an average of 31.15, and best bowling figures of 4/98.

However, his absence from the Champions Trophy squad was a big shocker for many as he has been one of the most consistent white-ball bowlers in 50-over formats in the past three years.

'Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit…': Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma termed Siraj unfortunate to miss out on the selection and said his reduced effect with the old ball played a part in it.

"Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit if he's not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us," Rohit said at the press conference while announcing India's squad.

He suggested that the management had different plans where Siraj didn't fit in well.

"It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role,” he said.