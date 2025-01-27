Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on dating rumours with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 27, 2025 12:38 PM IST

It was Zanai, who first posted a story on Instagram, where she called Siraj her brother and wrote, "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother)". 

Mohammed Siraj quashed the rumours of dating Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, after a photo of them went viral on social media recently. The picture garnered attention from all across the country as many thought of the two having an affair, but Siraj didn't let it catch fire anymore and made his equation with her clear. It was Zanai, who first posted a story on Instagram, where she called Siraj her brother and wrote, "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother)". Siraj also reposted the story, calling her "behna".

Mohammed Siraj quashes rumours of dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.(Instagram/mohammedsirajofficial)
Mohammed Siraj quashes rumours of dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.(Instagram/mohammedsirajofficial)

“Meri Behna Ke Jaisi Koi Behna Nahin. Bina Iske Kahin Bhi Mujhe Rehna Nahin. Jaise I lai Chaand Sitaaron Mein. Meri Behna Hai Ek Hazaaron Mein," the Indian paceman wrote.

Mohammed Siraj quashes rumours of dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.(Instagram/mohammedsirajofficial)
Mohammed Siraj quashes rumours of dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.(Instagram/mohammedsirajofficial)

Meanwhile, Siraj, who failed to make the Champions Trophy squad, will next play in Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy match. He has already started preparations ahead of Hyderabad's second-round match against Vidarbha, which is set to be played at Nagpur from January 30 to February 2.

He also had a decent run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he played a supporting act to Jasprit Bumrah. He ended the series with five-match series with 20 wickets at an average of 31.15, and best bowling figures of 4/98.

However, his absence from the Champions Trophy squad was a big shocker for many as he has been one of the most consistent white-ball bowlers in 50-over formats in the past three years.

'Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit…': Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma termed Siraj unfortunate to miss out on the selection and said his reduced effect with the old ball played a part in it.

"Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit if he's not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us," Rohit said at the press conference while announcing India's squad.

He suggested that the management had different plans where Siraj didn't fit in well.

"It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On