Mohammed Siraj labelled 'dumb' in merciless dig on air over Travis Head plan: 'Horse has bolted buddy'

There is no stopping Travis Head and India just doesn't seem to have any solution on how to stop the left-handed batter. The Australian middle-order maverick once again changed the complexion of the game as he hit his 9th Test ton in the Gabba Test against India. The 30-year-old registered back-to-back tons against Rohit Sharma and co, after having previously played a match-winning knock of 140 in Adelaide. India's Mohammed Siraj (L) reacts after Australia's Travis Head (C) celebrates with teammate Steve Smith after hitting a boundary. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)

During Head's century against India, former Australia batter Simon Katich was not pleased with the visitors' tactics and he even labelled Mohammed Siraj "dumb."

For the uninitiated, Simon Katich and Siraj have worked together when the former used to be the coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When Travis Head ramped Siraj for a four, Simon Katich on Channel Seven commentary said, "That is unbelievable from Mohammed Siraj because the over before he had a man right in at spot and he has run in and bowled what they were planning without a fielder there. That is dumb. Dumb cricket."

"They have two men on the legside, deep point, and a man right at that spot for this plan to Travis Head and then he doesn't have the fielder. Now he is going to put the fielder right there. The horse has bolted buddy," he added.

India's tactics come under scrutiny

Rohit Sharma and co are being severely criticised for lack of planning against Travis Head. The visitors did not use the bouncer strategy against the batter when the world knows that he has a weakness against short balls when he comes new to the crease.

During the 60th over, India and Mohammed Siraj did use the short ball tactic against Head, but the fielders were nowhere to be seen at the right spots and this is what seemingly irked Simon Katich.

Siraj banged a delivery short on the middle leg, and Head just rose over his head to arch back and ramp it over the third man. If a fielder had been there, Head would have walked back to the pavilion.

Before Head entered the crease, the Gabba Test was standing on a knife's edge but the left-handed batter along with Steve Smith formed a game-changing partnership, giving the hosts complete control of the game.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. Only 13.2 overs were possible on Day 1 as rain played a dampener. Proceedings began a tad early on Day 2.

Jasprit Bumrah did remove the openers but Head and Smith ensured that India stayed behind in the match.