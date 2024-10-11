Mohammed Siraj not in ex-India selector's 3-man pace attack vs Australia 'if Shami is fit': ‘Purely based on form...’

Team India began its home season with a dominant 2-0 series win over Bangladesh earlier this month. India are scheduled to play two more Test series to ascertain their final position in the World Test Championship standing; one of them sees India traveling to Australia for possibly their biggest test in the ongoing cycle – a five-match Test series Down Under. India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud during the fourth day of the second Test (AFP)

India may have clinched series wins in their last two tours of Australia, but the side knows well to not be complacent as it takes on the defending Test champions. As the series draws closer, there have been significant discussions over India's potential combinations as they fly to Australia. Former India selector Jatin Paranjape also spoke in detail about the series during a conversation with the Times of India, and made a rather unusual suggestion as he talked about India's bowling combinations.

Much of India's combination depends on the availability of Mohammed Shami. The star Indian pacer is currently away from action due to an injury, and while it was expected that the bowler would return in the Ranji Trophy, Shami wasn't included in the Bengal squad for their first two matches.

Paranjape, addressing the possibility where Shami isn't fit, stated that Akash Deep will fly to Australia as India's third pacer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

“If he (Shami) is not fit, Siraj will obviously become the second fast bowler behind Bumrah. The third bowler spot will go to Akash Deep if Shami is unavailable. I think India will take five fast bowlers on this tour, and those will be Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Akash Deep, and Mukesh Kumar. They will also take Arshdeep and one or two other fast bowlers as backups,” said Paranjape.

If Shami is fit…

Paranjape, however, had a rather unusual suggestion as he spoke about Shami's availability. In case the star Indian pacer is available, Paranjape advocated playing Akash Deep ahead of Siraj.

“Essentially, they will have a squad of 16, plus a backup squad of six or seven players who will travel with the team in case of injuries. If Shami is fit—and I think he will be—I’d be tempted to play Akash Deep ahead of Mohammed Siraj, purely based on current form,” said the former selector.

Siraj was one of India's star performers in the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, ending the series as India's highest wicket-taker (13 wickets in three Tests).