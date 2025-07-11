Mohammed Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's, joins Mbappe, Dembele with moving '20' gesture after first wicket

After an entire session grappling with poor luck and missed chances, Mohammed Siraj finally got his reward and used the moment to pay tribute to the late Liverpool footballer, Diogo Jota. The India pacer dismissed Jamie Smith during the second session on Day 2 at Lord’s and marked the breakthrough by indicating the number ‘20’ with his fingers, and then raising both hands to the sky, a gesture widely recognised as a tribute to the Portuguese forward, who died in a car accident last week. London: India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of England's Jamie Smith on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground(PTI)

After enduring a luckless morning session, which included a dropped catch off his bowling and a visibly frustrating stretch where England rebuilt from trouble, Siraj finally had his moment in the spotlight when he dismissed Jamie Smith during the second session on Day 2 of the Lord's Test.

As Smith edged behind for Dhruv Jurel, Siraj made the heartfelt celebration.

It was Siraj's first wicket of the innings; he eventually picked the final wicket of the English innings, too, when he removed Brydon Carse for 56. England were bowled out for 387 after a late recovery from Carse and Jamie Smith (51) ensured the side reached within a touching distance of the 400-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul yet again, as he finally made it to the Lord's honours board. He was evidently the best among the Indian bowlers, ending with figures of 5/74.

Who was Diogo Jota?

Jota, a key member of Liverpool’s frontline and one of Portugal’s brightest footballing talents, tragically lost his life alongside his brother Andre Silva in a horrific car accident. Reports revealed the two were driving a Lamborghini in Spain when the vehicle veered off the road and caught fire. The accident occurred after midnight on Thursday last week, and both were later buried in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal.

Jota’s passing sent shockwaves through the football world, with many international footballers leading the tributes for the duo during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool players also paid their tributes, with captain Virgil van Dijk among many attending Jota and his brother's funeral.