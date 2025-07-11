'I have no sympathy for India. Siraj didn't even consult Jasprit Bumrah': Shubman Gill hammered for 'absolute implosion'

What began as a dominant session for India on Day 2 quickly spiralled into frustration and confusion after a contentious ball change at Lord’s shifted momentum in England’s favour, a move that drew sharp criticism from former England pacer Steve Harmison. London: India's captain Shubman Gill interacts with umpire Sharfuddoula on the second day of the third test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah had earlier produced a blistering spell, removing Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes in quick succession to leave England reeling at 271/7. Root, who began the day on 99*, reached his 37th Test hundred with a boundary off the first ball, but didn’t last much longer. Bumrah cleaned him up with a sensational delivery that nipped back in and shattered his middle stump.

The dismissal came soon after Stokes had been castled with another peach, while Woakes edged his very first ball to Dhruv Jurel. India were suddenly on top and threatening to run through the lower order.

But the twist came soon. Unhappy with the ball's condition, Mohammed Siraj asked for a replacement, but surprisingly, he did not even consult Bumrah, the man wreaking havoc with the existing one. The umpires agreed to the change, and from there, India’s rhythm crumbled. The new ball offered significantly less movement and instantly eased pressure on the English batters.

Harmison, speaking on JioHotstar, didn’t hold back in his assessment. "I've got no sympathy for India at all. Why change it? Jasprit Bumrah got it swinging around the corners. Mohammed Siraj didn't even throw the ball to Bumrah, didn't ask his opinion. When he asked for the ball to be changed, the ball was doing a lot. Now, the ball being good enough is a different argument. In this situation, I've got no idea why India decided to change the ball.

“The ball was doing all sorts. They just picked up three wickets, and then it was an absolute implosion. Gill stopped trying to get Jamie Smith out, put all the fielders out. All of a sudden, you've now got the older ball. I do agree the ball was a lot older than the one they replaced. Within 10 minutes, they got from bowling England out for 320 to now potentially England getting 400. Because you feel hard done by when the ball was actually doing quite a lot. That's why I've a pretty little sympathy with India. They should've never done that.”

Smith's half-century

India’s disappointment was visible. The change in ball coincided with a clear shift in their energy and body language. Jamie Smith, who had earlier been dropped on 5, made the most of the reprieve and remained unbeaten on 51 at lunch, stitching an 82-run stand with Brydon Carse (33*).

The partnership not only rescued England but also left India ruing a moment that should have been avoided.