Mohammed Siraj pleads with Shubman Gill for review, captain reluctantly agrees; pacer vindicated: 'Height nahi hai 100%'

Mohammed Siraj breathed fire in the morning session of Day 4 of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Indian pacer didn't give an inch as he made the ball talk to all corners, leaving the England batters sweating. He provided the first breakthrough as he dismissed in-form opener Ben Duckett. A few overs later, Siraj sent No.3 Ollie Pope packing; however, it was not as straightforward as it seemed. Mohammed Siraj was able to convince Shubman Gill to take the review and in the end, the Indian pacer was vindicated(PTI)

The on-field umpire, Paul Reiffel, didn't raise his finger. However, Siraj was confident that he had trapped Pope plumb in front. He constantly pleaded with Shubman Gill to challenge the decision and take the review. Gill thought the ball probably hit Ollie Pope's pads a bit higher, hence there was a chance of it missing the stumps.

Gill's hesitation was not surprising as India had already lost a review a few overs back. However, Siraj was in no mood to let the opportunity go.

“Bat nahi laga hai (It hasn't hit his bat),” said Siraj at first while speaking to wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. Gill then came charging in, indicating that it was probably going above the stumps as the ball hit higher on the pads.

Siraj quickly snapped back, saying, “Height to hai hi nahi. 100 per cent. (There is no chance of it being high)."

After looking around for a few seconds, Gill decided to take the review. Replays showed the ball hitting the stumps, and the visitors' camp, especially Siraj, was in full joy.

How did Siraj got Pope out?

On the final ball of the 12th over, Siraj bowled a nip-backer as he got the ball to shape in and hit Pope's front pad. The England No.3 possibly wanted to play the ball down the ground, but his indecisive footwork resulted in his downfall.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj rams shoulder into Ben Duckett in red-hot send-off as tempers boil over on Day 4

Pope was caught in the crease as the ball went past his inside edge to hit him on the pads.

When Siraj was trying to convince Shubman Gill for a review, former England captain Nasser Hussain was on air, and he said, “We said you have got to be careful with Mohammed Siraj, he gets emotional. Gill is asking him about height, and Siraj says That's okay, skip. And we are going to have a look.”

The Lord's Test between India and England hangs in the balance after both teams posted an identical score in the first innings - 387. It has taken four days, but the ball is finally doing something for the bowlers and the Indian pace attack made the most out of it in the opening session of Day 4.