Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will miss the remainder of the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa. On Friday, the apex cricket board in India revealed that speedster Bumrah has been replaced by pacer Mohammed Siraj for the T20I series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to rope in pacer Siraj for India's home assignment against South Africa after Bumrah sustained a back injury in the build-up to the first T20I between the two teams. Bumrah, who missed the entire Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

India's numero uno pacer Bumrah is doubtful for the T20 World Cup 2022 starting next month in Australia. Bumrah failed to feature in the series opener between India and South Africa on Wednesday after the star pacer complained of back pain. According to multiple reports, Bumrah will miss the flight to Australia due to a back stress fracture.

Bumrah was not at his usual best in the last two internationals that he played against World Champions Australia in the three-match T20I series after the Asia Cup. "Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The report added that star pacers Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are in the fray to replace Bumrah in the main squad for the T20 World Cup. Earlier, veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury.

Team India's squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

