Ravindra Jadeja sets the internet ablaze with viral post about Sanjay Manjrekar, Twitter shocked and confused

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was famously interviewed by former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar during the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. The brief interaction between the duo became an instant hit among the Team India faithful at the time. Manjrekar, who never shies away from speaking his mind, had infamously called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces player' during the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup hosted by England and Wales.

Fast forwarding the clock to the present, it seems like Manjrekar and Jadeja have buried the hatchet for good. On Thursday, the star all-rounder gave Manjrekar a special mention on Twitter. Sharing a post amid the ongoing edition of the Legends Cricket League, Jadeja uploaded a photo of Manjrekar, who has been roped in as a presenter for the action-packed cricket tournament.

“Watching my dear friend on screen@sanjaymanjrekar,” Jadeja captioned his post on the microblogging site. Jadeja’s special post for his ‘good friend’ Manjrekar soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022

Earlier, Manjrekar had won hearts by interviewing Jadeja after India's memorable win over Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022. The former kickstarted his interaction with a tongue-in-cheek comment. "First question - You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?," Manjrekar asked the Indian all-rounder. "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!," Jadeja responded.

Mahirat Bond ❌

Rohirat Bond ❌

Maneja Bond❤️😜 pic.twitter.com/0T95no5l1g — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) September 29, 2022

Multiverse of madness! 🤣 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2022

Bits and pieces. He just ripped me apart today.” Sanjay Manjrekar finally admits defeat pic.twitter.com/mITFy7XFEj — Kurkureter 2.0🏳️‍🌈 (@cricketoholicc) September 29, 2022

Are jaddu bhai jane dijiye 😂 pic.twitter.com/lRCy0ANRi4 — Rahul Shrivastava 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rahulshrivstava) September 29, 2022

On the work front, Jadeja is recovering from a knee injury which ruled him out from the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. Jadeja played the first two matches of the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Besides the veteran all-rounder, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to miss the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, Jadeja had missed India's One Day International (ODI) leg of the West Indies tour due to a knee injury in July. All-rounder Jadeja has played 64 T20Is, 171 ODIs and 60 Test matches for India.

