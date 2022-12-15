Siraj reveals what he told Litton Das that led to Bangladesh batter charging at him in 1st Test: 'Ye T20 nahi hai...'

Team India enjoyed a stellar outing on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, as they reduced the hosts to 133/8 in the first innings in Chattogram. The visitors posted a strong score of 404 after KL Rahul opted to bat, with Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (87) and Ravichandran Ashwin (57) scoring important half-centuries. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made a key contribution with the bat as he scored 40 in the first innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj gave India the perfect start as he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto off the the very first delivery of the innings; however, things got pretty heated later in the innings when Siraj bowled to batter Litton Das. After Litton played a defensive shot towards gully, Siraj walked towards the batter and the duo exchanged a few words; the on-field umpire had to intervene to stop a charging Litton Das as Siraj walked towards his run-up.

Also read: 'Jaise hi Mark Waugh yaad aana shuru hote hai, vaise hi out': Former Pakistan captain's big statement on Shubman Gill

On the very next delivery, Siraj castled Litton and made a finger-on-the-lips gesture. By the end of the day, Siraj ended with impressive figures of 3/14 and spoke about the incident with Litton in the post-match press conference. After the reporter asked Siraj on what he said to the Bangladesh batter, the Indian pacer let out a chuckle and said, “No, nothing. I said, ‘Ye T20 format nahi hai, ye Test cricket hai (this isn’t T20, this is Test cricket. Play sensible cricket.'”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav also shined with the ball as he ended with figures of 4/33 on Day 2, and will be aiming at clinching a third Test five-wicket haul when teams return to action on Friday.

"I was a bit nervous. I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over and got the momentum back,” Kuldeep said after the game.

“After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles — over the wicket and round the wicket. I was getting proper turn, I was actually loving it. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker — that’s helping me a lot.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON