Mohammed Siraj shows no signs of slowing down, achieves career-best rating in Test rankings; Bumrah extends domination

Mohammed Siraj’s remarkable run in red-ball cricket shows no signs of slowing down. The Indian speedster climbed three places to 12th in the latest ICC Test Rankings after a stellar performance in the opening Test against West Indies, where he dismantled their batting order with a seven-wicket haul. His fiery spells not only set the tone for India’s dominance but also earned him a new career-best rating - 718, reflecting his steady evolution into one of the most reliable fast bowlers in world cricket today. Mohammed Siraj holds 12th spot in ICC Test bowling rankings.(PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah continues to extend his domination at the top of the rankings after claiming three wickets in the same Test against the West Indies.

Indian batters also saw jumps in the batting charts after strong showings in the Ahmedabad Test. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved a new career-best milestone in the ICC Test rankings, jumping six places to 25th after his unbeaten century in the opening Test against the West Indies.

KL Rahul also impressed with a century, climbing four spots to 35th among Test batters, though Joe Root continues to dominate the category. Jadeja further solidified his status as the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder, extending his lead over the rest, while fellow Indian Washington Sundar moved closer to the elite group, rising four places to 11th overall.

India stamp authority over Windies

Meanwhile, India stamped their authority over the West Indies in Ahmedabad, outclassing them in all three departments. Jadeja once again proved his immense value to the Indian side, backing up his unbeaten century with a stellar four-wicket haul as India demolished the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs within three days of the opening Test.

After India piled up 448/5 declared, the visitors folded twice under pressure — bowled out for just 146 in their second innings after trailing by a daunting 286 runs. Jadeja’s 4/54 spearheaded the attack, leaving the Windies with no answers to India’s dominance. With the victory, India now lead the two-match series 1-0, heading confidently into the second Test in New Delhi from October 10 to 14. India currently hold the third spot in the ongoing World Test Championship points table and will look to strengthen it by eyeing a whitewash against the Windies.