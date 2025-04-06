Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill seal easy win for Titans over SRH

New Delhi: GT’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking a wicket on Sunday. (AFP)

It may have been a sea of orange at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in support of Sunrisers Hyderabad, but it was hometown hero Mohammed Siraj who stole the show for Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Pacer Siraj’s fine spell (4/17) and skipper Shubman Gill’s solid knock (61* off 43b) led Titans to a dominant 7-wicket victory, ensuring that they climbed to second in the 10-team points table.

While a powerful bowling performance from GT spearheaded by Siraj decimated SRH’s powerful batting once again as they managed a mere 152/8, Gill’s half-century provided Titans the platform they needed for the chase and signalled that the GT captain was well and truly back amongst the runs.

Washington Sundar (49 off 29 balls), promoted to No. 4, and Sherfane Rutherford (35* off 16b) provided able support to Gill after the cheap dismissals of opener Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0). Washington blasted 20 runs off Simarjeet Singh’s (0/20) first over, setting the tone for the chase.

He then built a steady 90-run partnership with Gill for the third wicket. The partnership kept the run chase firmly in control. However, just as things seemed to be pointing to a victory cruise for GT, Mohammed Shami struck, denying Washington a deserved half-century.

“Skipper told me to bat as deep as possible and wanted to finish the game for my team,” the allrounder told the broadcaster. “Coach asked me to go in at 4 especially after we lost a couple of wickets in the early overs; a rare opportunity for me and I loved my time in the middle.”

Following Washington’s exit, Rutherford took charge, wasting no time in taking Abhishek Sharma to the cleaners, scoring 18 runs off his over. Coming in as an impact player, he sealed the deal with Gill with 20 balls to spare.

Hometown hero Siraj

Siraj’s fiery spell, which saw him claim a career-best T20 figures of 4/17 and mark his 100th IPL wicket (102 off 97 games), proved pivotal in putting the brakes on SRH’s innings.

Sunrisers’ struggles with the bat, particularly in the Powerplay, resurfaced as Siraj led the charge for Titans. The pacer wasted no time in making an impact, sending openers Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) back early.

The bowler acknowledged his recent success, stating: “I’ve worked on my fitness and bowling and I’m feeling fresh. With the ball tailing a bit due to the removal of the saliva ban, it’s easier to take wickets, especially through bowled and LBW dismissals.”

He added two more wickets to his tally later in the innings, dismissing Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0), making it a memorable day on home turf.

SRH batting struggles

The home game was a chance for SRH to return to winning ways but their batting woes in the Powerplay continued as they limped to 45/2 after the first six overs. Ishan Kishan’s (17) dismissal in the eighth over added to SRH’s woes as he miscued a pull shot off Prasidh Krishna’s (2/25) short delivery.

The middle-order fought back with a 50-run partnership between Nitish Reddy (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (27), hitting a few boundaries and a six off Rashid Khan (0/31). However, just as SRH looked to build momentum, Sai Kishore (2/24) dismissed Klaasen playing a pull shot and then Reddy in the same over attempting a big hit, leaving SRH at 105/5 by the 16th over. Skipper Pat Cummins played a quickfire cameo in the end to keep his side in with a chance, but the target was below par even on the slow wicket.

Despite a late surge from SRH in the final over where they added 17 runs, GT’s bowlers maintained firm control throughout with Prasidh and Sai Kishore playing key roles in restricting the total.

Ishant Sharma’s expensive 53-run spell from his four overs stood in stark contrast to the others’ efficiency, but ultimately it did not hinder Gujarat’s overall performance.