Mohammed Siraj upbeat to throttle WTC champions South Africa

India’s pacer Mohammed Siraj has set his sights on making a strong impact as India prepare to take on defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa in a two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Mohammed Siraj celebrates(PTI)

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Siraj said he was eager to build on his recent form and make the most of the opportunity. “This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion,” Siraj told JioHoStar. “While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form. We created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies. Personally, I'm bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge.”

Siraj, who will lead India’s bowling attack alongside world No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah, has been in red-hot form in the current WTC cycle. The 31-year-old Hyderabad pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025–27 championship so far and has emerged as one of India’s most reliable performers in red-ball cricket.

He was the standout bowler in India’s previous overseas assignments, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 13 in the West Indies series and finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the five-Test battle against England with 23 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India have made a strong start to their WTC campaign, winning four of their seven matches to sit third on the points table with a PCT of 61.90. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, arrive in India after drawing their away series against Pakistan, but the Proteas will face a stern challenge on Indian soil, where the hosts have been nearly unbeatable in recent years.