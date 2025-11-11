Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Mohammed Siraj upbeat to throttle WTC champions South Africa

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 02:43 pm IST

Mohammed Siraj is focused on making a strong impression in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, starting Thursday (November 14).

India’s pacer Mohammed Siraj has set his sights on making a strong impact as India prepare to take on defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners South Africa in a two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates(PTI)
Mohammed Siraj celebrates(PTI)

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Siraj said he was eager to build on his recent form and make the most of the opportunity. “This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion,” Siraj told JioHoStar. “While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form. We created a positive environment, performed well in England, and won against the West Indies. Personally, I'm bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge.”

Siraj, who will lead India’s bowling attack alongside world No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah, has been in red-hot form in the current WTC cycle. The 31-year-old Hyderabad pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025–27 championship so far and has emerged as one of India’s most reliable performers in red-ball cricket.

He was the standout bowler in India’s previous overseas assignments, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 13 in the West Indies series and finishing as the highest wicket-taker in the five-Test battle against England with 23 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India have made a strong start to their WTC campaign, winning four of their seven matches to sit third on the points table with a PCT of 61.90. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, arrive in India after drawing their away series against Pakistan, but the Proteas will face a stern challenge on Indian soil, where the hosts have been nearly unbeatable in recent years.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
News / Cricket News / Mohammed Siraj upbeat to throttle WTC champions South Africa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On