'He was hardly mentioned in post-match...': Manjrekar snubs double-centurion Gill to name India's true star in NZ win

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 01:29 PM IST

Sanjay Manjrekar gave a special mention to one of Team India's finest players after Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed New Zealand in the 3rd ODI to seal the white-ball series 3-0 at Indore.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Indian opener Shubman Gill emerged as the standout performer in the recently concluded series between India and New Zealand. After smashing a record-breaking double ton in the series opener, opener Gill brought up his fourth century in the third One Day International (ODI) against the Black Caps at Indore on Tuesday. At a time when the cricket fraternity is busy singing the praises of the Indian opener, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has put the spotlight on one of Gill's teammates.

Reflecting on India's series win over New Zealand after the 3rd ODI at Indore, former cricketer Manjrekar spoke at length about the rapid rise of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. Delivering the goods for Team India in the absence of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, speed merchant Siraj has become Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler in World Cup year.

Giving credit where credit is due, former Indian batter Manjrekar pointed out that Siraj was hardly mentioned in the post-match ceremony. “In the post-match, he was hardly mentioned. Hardly talked about. But yes, when I have to look at 1 player who is promising a lot. One player whose growth has been phenomenal. I've used this term many times. He at the moment looks like a complete seam bowler. And that says a lot about any performer and not just this format. In T20Is and Test matches as well," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

With India taking an unassailable lead over the Black Caps at Raipur, pacer Siraj was rested for the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday. Pacer Siraj bagged five wickets in two matches against the Black Caps. "Shubman Gill got a double hundred and a hundred. But when you look at the quality and against the toughest opposition in the world - big pressure match. Mohammed Siraj is somebody that India have found, who will be there when India need him,” Manjrekar added.

