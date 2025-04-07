Mohammed Siraj was hurt, 'could not digest' Champions Trophy snub: 'When you're not selected for the Indian team…'

Mohammed Siraj produced a fiery spell for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad, ripping through his former franchise with a sensational 4/17 at the Uppal Stadium – his home turf in domestic cricket. The performance not only handed GT a comprehensive seven-wicket win, but also saw Siraj etch his name in the record books with his best-ever IPL figures and his 100th IPL wicket. Mohammed Siraj during his post-match interview after GT's win against SRH(X)

Yet, behind the high-octane celebration was a quieter battle Siraj had been waging – a battle with self-doubt after being left out of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

The Indian fast bowler, who had been an integral part of the ODI squad until last year, was snubbed in the 15-member squad as India flew with a spin-heavy squad, putting faith in only two premier pacers – Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana. Only Shami played in all matches among the two, with Harshit playing in just two games.

Following the match, Siraj didn't shy away from addressing the emotional toll of that snub and how his support system helped him channel that frustration into a match-winning performance.

“When you come to your home ground, it is a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up,” Siraj said at the post-match presentation.

“I have played for seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it is working really well for me. At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game.”

‘Doubt grows in your mind’

The Hyderabad pacer, now in GT colours, has been almost unplayable in IPL 2025. In four matches, he has picked nine wickets at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75. His spell on Sunday proved pivotal in keeping SRH to a modest 152/8.

"Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I am enjoying my bowling,” Siraj added.

“As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (on him being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL. When you’re not selected (for the Indian team), it does cross your mind (if you are good enough). But I wanted to be ready for IPL. When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top. When you move the ball both in and out and it works instinctively, it gives you a different feeling.”