Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohammed Siraj was hurt, 'could not digest' Champions Trophy snub: 'When you're not selected for the Indian team…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2025 06:01 AM IST

Mohammed Siraj opened up on his Champions Trophy snub after producing a phenomenal spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad, registering figures of 4/17 in four overs.

Mohammed Siraj produced a fiery spell for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad, ripping through his former franchise with a sensational 4/17 at the Uppal Stadium – his home turf in domestic cricket. The performance not only handed GT a comprehensive seven-wicket win, but also saw Siraj etch his name in the record books with his best-ever IPL figures and his 100th IPL wicket.

Mohammed Siraj during his post-match interview after GT's win against SRH(X)
Mohammed Siraj during his post-match interview after GT's win against SRH(X)

Yet, behind the high-octane celebration was a quieter battle Siraj had been waging – a battle with self-doubt after being left out of India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

The Indian fast bowler, who had been an integral part of the ODI squad until last year, was snubbed in the 15-member squad as India flew with a spin-heavy squad, putting faith in only two premier pacers – Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana. Only Shami played in all matches among the two, with Harshit playing in just two games.

Following the match, Siraj didn't shy away from addressing the emotional toll of that snub and how his support system helped him channel that frustration into a match-winning performance.

“When you come to your home ground, it is a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up,” Siraj said at the post-match presentation.

“I have played for seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it is working really well for me. At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game.”

‘Doubt grows in your mind’

The Hyderabad pacer, now in GT colours, has been almost unplayable in IPL 2025. In four matches, he has picked nine wickets at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75. His spell on Sunday proved pivotal in keeping SRH to a modest 152/8.

"Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I am enjoying my bowling,” Siraj added.

“As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (on him being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL. When you’re not selected (for the Indian team), it does cross your mind (if you are good enough). But I wanted to be ready for IPL. When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top. When you move the ball both in and out and it works instinctively, it gives you a different feeling.”

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Mohammed Siraj was hurt, 'could not digest' Champions Trophy snub: 'When you're not selected for the Indian team…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On