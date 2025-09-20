Search Search
Saturday, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Mohsin Naqvi ‘decided to withdraw from Asia Cup’, PCB ‘stood to lose INR 132 crore’: Najam Sethi's bombshell reveal

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 06:17 am IST

Najam Sethi lifts the lid on Mohsin Naqvi's Asia Cup 2025 boycott threat and what really happened behind the scenes. 

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has opened up about the dramatic behind-the-scenes events that unfolded during the Asia Cup 2025, revealing that he stepped in to prevent a full-blown crisis that could have had “irreparable” consequences for Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, center, speaks as former cricket board heads Najam Sethi, left, looks(AP)
Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, center, speaks as former cricket board heads Najam Sethi, left, looks(AP)

Speaking to Samaa TV, Sethi disclosed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had, in a moment of frustration, threatened to withdraw Pakistan from the Asia Cup following the controversial handshake incident in the league match against India in Dubai

“In the heat of the moment, Mohsin Naqvi had decided to withdraw from the Asia Cup. My friends told me, ‘Don’t go, don’t help them.’ I wasn’t even planning to help Naqvi. I went to help the Pakistan Cricket Board,” said Sethi.

Also Read: Stats disagree with Ramiz Raja’s bold ‘Andy Pycroft is India’s 'permanent fixer' claim; here’s what numbers say

“If what he was attempting had succeeded, Pakistan would have suffered irreparable damage. We could have been sanctioned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), foreign players might have refused to play in the PSL, and we stood to lose $15 million in ACC broadcasting rights,” he added.

Emergency Meeting with Naqvi

Sethi, along with another former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, held an emergency meeting with Naqvi, who is also the current ACC president, just hours before Pakistan’s must-win Group A clash against UAE.

The match carried significant weight, not just in terms of qualification but also politically, given the tensions that had escalated after Pakistan formally complained to the ICC about alleged violations of the ‘Spirit of the Game’ by match referee Andy Pycroft.

The Pakistan team was asked to stay in their hotel until the meeting began. This resulted in the match being delayed by an hour.

The 'Handshake Saga'

The controversy erupted when Suryakumar Yadav's Team India declined to shake hands with Pakistan players after India’s easy win. The PCB viewed the incident as disrespectful and accused match referee Pycroft of mishandling the situation, even demanding his removal from Pakistan's matches.

The ICC, however, backed Pycroft and clarified that he had merely relayed a message from the ACC venue manager regarding the post-match protocol.

In a further escalation, the PCB issued a press release stating that Pycroft had apologised — a claim refuted by the ICC, which said the referee had only expressed “regret” over the miscommunication.

ICC Flags Protocol Breach

Amidst the turmoil, the ICC also accused PCB of multiple protocol violations, particularly the filming of a private meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team officials. The recording, captured by the team’s media manager, was deemed a violation of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code.

While the PCB defended the media manager’s presence as being within ICC guidelines, tournament sources confirmed that match officials had flagged the issue to Pakistan’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) representative, acknowledging it as a breach.

'Saving the Bigger Picture'

Despite strong internal pressure not to intervene, Sethi said he saw no choice but to step in and defuse the situation before it spiraled further.

“This wasn’t about individuals. This was about the integrity of Pakistan cricket. Had Pakistan withdrawn, it could’ve led to long-term diplomatic and financial fallout,” he said.

Sethi’s timely intervention not only helped avert a withdrawal, but also ensured Pakistan took the field as scheduled against UAE — a match they went on to win, securing a place in the Super Four.

Fallout Continues

While the immediate crisis was averted, the aftershocks continue. The ICC has yet to confirm whether it will impose any sanctions related to the PMOA code violations, and relations between the PCB and global governing bodies remain tense.

With the PSL player draft and international tours on the horizon, Sethi's warning about potential long-term consequences still looms.

“This is not the end of the story,” said a tournament insider. “There are ongoing discussions at the ICC and ACC level about how to handle such situations in the future.”

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Asia Cup Super Four
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Asia Cup Super Four
News / Cricket News / Mohsin Naqvi ‘decided to withdraw from Asia Cup’, PCB ‘stood to lose INR 132 crore’: Najam Sethi's bombshell reveal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On