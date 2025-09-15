Suryakumar Yadav’s men plan Sept 28 boycott of Mohsin Naqvi as India double down on handshake stance: Report

The Indian team doubled down on their no-handshake stance, as a fresh media report claimed that Suryakumar Yadav’s men have planned to boycott Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), if they defend their Asia Cup crown on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. What began as a tense moment right after the toss and escalated into a post-match snub has snowballed into fresh drama that could overshadow the finale later this month. Suryakumar Yadav had met ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi on earlier this month in Dubai

The controversy largely began after India's seven-wicket win in Dubai. Captain Suryakumar and Shivam Dube, whose 34-run unbeaten stand took India past the finish line in the chase of 128 runs, did not shake hands after the end of the match, but rather walked straight towards the dressing room. While Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson was left infuriated, and Pakistan captain Salman Agha skipped the post-match interview in protest, Suryakumar admitted that the act was meant to show solidarity with the families of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

In reply, Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema filed a complaint with the ACC, alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft had sided with India at toss, as it was on his insistence that the two skippers did not shake hands. PCB later escalated the matter and sought the ICC's intervention. In a letter to the apex body, the Pakistan board called for Pycroft's immediate removal from the panel of referees for the ongoing Asia Cup, and reportedly threatened that if the demands are not met, they could boycott the tournament.

According to a report in the PTI, while BCCI has yet to respond to PCB's complaint, it has been learnt that "if India make the tournament's final on September 28, the players won't be sharing the presentation dais with Naqvi, who is expected to hand over the winner's trophy as ACC head."

The report further revealed that India's no-handshake decision will remain throughout the tournament. They could potentially face Pakistan two more times, including the final. The next possible meeting, however, could be as soon as Sunday in the Super Four stage.

India currently sit top of Group A after wins against the UAE and Pakistan. They will face Oman on Friday at the same venue, with a win guaranteed to take them through to the next round. Pakistan, on the other hand, sit in the second spot, having earlier won against Oman in their opener. They will face the UAE on Wednesday.