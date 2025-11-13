Mohsin Naqvi springs into action after Sri Lanka players want to leave Pakistan but SLC stops them

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi thanked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for deciding to continue their ongoing tour of Pakistan despite growing safety concerns among several Sri Lankan players following Tuesday’s deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad. Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (C) visits suicide blast site in Islamabad(AFP)

Naqvi’s statement came shortly after the PCB announced revisions to the schedule of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as the upcoming T20I Tri-Nation Tournament featuring Zimbabwe. The PCB said the changes were made “in consultation with SLC and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) following mutual discussions to accommodate operational and match requirements.”

Under the revised schedule, the remaining two ODIs will now be played on November 14 and 16 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the T20I Tri-Nation Tournament will also be held entirely in Rawalpindi from November 18 to 29.

“Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour,” Naqvi posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on 14th and 16th November in Rawalpindi. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright.”

The development follows reports that several Sri Lankan players had expressed their desire to return home after the suicide attack in the Pakistani capital killed 12 people and injured 27 outside a court complex. The explosion occurred just hours before the two teams played the first ODI in Rawalpindi, which Pakistan won by six runs.

SLC, however, issued a firm directive instructing all players, support staff, and team management to stay on and complete the tour. The board warned that any member who leaves against instructions will face a “formal review” of their actions, while replacements would be sent immediately to ensure the series continues without disruption.

“Sri Lanka Cricket was informed by the team management that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns,” the statement read. “Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the PCB and the relevant authorities.”

Sources within both boards confirmed that SLC’s decision followed a high-level security meeting in Islamabad attended by Naqvi, Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister, and Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner, Admiral (retired) Fred Seneviratne. Pakistani authorities have since enhanced the security cover for the visiting side, with the Pakistan Army and paramilitary Rangers now overseeing protection arrangements.

The Sri Lankan players’ apprehensions stem from Rawalpindi’s proximity to Islamabad, where the attack occurred. The PCB moved quickly to reassure the visitors, with Naqvi personally meeting the squad at their Islamabad hotel to brief them on the enhanced measures.

Security has been a sensitive issue between the two nations since the 2009 Lahore attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, which left several players injured and halted international cricket in Pakistan for over a decade. Sri Lanka’s 2019 tour had marked the return of major international cricket to the country after years of isolation.