Sri Lanka threatens action if players return home after Islamabad attack, orders to stay in Pakistan; series to go on

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that its ongoing tour of Pakistan will continue “without any disruptions”, despite several players expressing a desire to return home following security concerns after a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier this week. Sri Lanka's players during the first one day international against Pakistan(AP)

In a strongly worded statement released late on Wednesday, SLC said that the players, support staff, and team management have been instructed to remain in Pakistan and complete the tour. The board warned that any member of the touring party who decides to return to Sri Lanka against these instructions would face a “formal review” upon their return.

“Sri Lanka Cricket was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns,” the statement read. “Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.”

The board emphasised that replacements are ready to be sent immediately should any player or staff member choose to leave, ensuring “no disruptions” to the series.

"…should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption. If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review."

The concerns arose after a suicide attack outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday killed 12 people and injured 27 others. Despite the attack occurring just hours before the opening ODI in nearby Rawalpindi, the match went ahead as planned, with Pakistan defeating Sri Lanka by six runs.

Following the incident, the PCB confirmed that security around the visiting team had been further tightened. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Sri Lankan players at their Islamabad hotel on Wednesday, assuring them of comprehensive protection.

The PCB also announced a revised schedule for the remaining matches, with the second ODI now to be played on Friday and the third on Sunday, both in Rawalpindi.

“Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour,” Naqvi said on social media. “The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright.”

The ongoing series marks another test for cricketing ties between the two nations. In 2009, six Sri Lankan players were injured when gunmen attacked their team bus in Lahore, an incident that led to international teams avoiding Pakistan for nearly a decade.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently contesting a three-match ODI series, after which the visitors are set to take part in a T20 tri-series alongside Pakistan and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.