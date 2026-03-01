Mohsin Naqvi to crack whip after T20 World Cup flop: Salman Agha to lose captaincy; Babar Azam’s T20I future in peril

A major shake-up is looming in Pakistan cricket following their third consecutive failure to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. Although Pakistan signed off with a consolation win against Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture in Pallekele on Saturday, they failed to restrict the hosts to 147 or fewer, a requirement to surpass New Zealand on net run rate, and ultimately finished third in the Group 2 standings. Pakistan are out of the T20 World Cup 2026

According to a report by news agency PTI, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is “unhappy” with the team’s campaign, especially after being assured by the selectors and team management that the side was well-prepared for a strong showing at the tournament.

“Naqvi is not happy at all because this time he was assured by the selectors, team management and his close aides that the team was set to do well in the World Cup,” a reliable source said.

The report adds that Naqvi has made up his mind to remove Salman Ali Agha as T20I captain and will hold discussions with head coach Mike Hesson and the selectors regarding the future of several players, including Babar Azam.

“Salman, Babar Azam, Usman Khan and a few others could see curtains fall on their T20 international careers after the World Cup,” the source stated.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are reportedly among the frontrunners to replace Salman as captain.

The source further revealed that Hesson has advised Naqvi that Pakistan must transition away from some senior players, invest in younger talent, and address the evolving demands of modern T20 cricket.

“After the World Cup, you can expect major changes in Pakistan’s T20 set-up,” the source added.

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands, USA and Namibia in the group stage, qualifying for the Super 8 as runners-up after a defeat to India. However, their opening Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out, followed by a narrow loss to England. Despite beating Sri Lanka in their final game, Pakistan were unable to significantly boost their net run rate and bowed out of the tournament.