Mohsin Naqvi to get gold medal from Pakistan for running away with Asia Cup trophy and denying India: Report

Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board chief and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who is also the country's Interior Minister, is set to be honoured with the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in recognition of what organisers describe as his “principled and courageous stance” during the trophy handover controversy at the recent Asia Cup final. Asian Cricket Council president, Mohsin Naqvi(AP)

According to a report in The Independent, Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, President of the Sindh and Karachi Basketball Associations, made the announcement. Jamal said Naqvi’s actions had “restored national pride” at a time of heightened political and sporting tensions with India.

Naqvi made international headlines during the post-match ceremony of the Asia Cup final after Indian players declined to receive the trophy from him — a move widely interpreted as a political snub. In response, Naqvi retained the trophy, later stating on social media that the Indian team was “welcome” to collect it from the ACC headquarters “if they truly want it.”

“I did nothing wrong, and I did not — and will not — apologise to the BCCI,” Naqvi posted on X (formerly Twitter), following reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken offence at the presentation.

His stance has sparked praise across Pakistan’s political and sports communities, with the decision to award him one of the country’s top civil honours seen as both a symbolic gesture and a pointed message.

Ceremony Planned in Karachi

A formal award ceremony is reportedly being planned in Karachi, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to attend as the chief guest. Event organisers say the date will be finalised once Bhutto confirms his availability.

A special committee has been formed to oversee the event, led by Sindh Basketball Association Chairman Khalid Jameel Shamsi. Director Sports, Commissioner Karachi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, has been appointed as the committee’s secretary.

“This is not just about cricket,” said Ghulam Abbas Jamal. “This is about dignity, sovereignty, and the refusal to bend under pressure.”

The Asia Cup Trophy Row and Diplomatic Fallout

The Asia Cup was marked by political undertones, with India enforcing a strict "no handshake" protocol with Pakistani players. The controversy peaked during the final, which India won, but chose not to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

The BCCI has since raised the matter at the ACC's annual meeting and is expected to escalate it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) during its next session in November.

The episode unfolded against the backdrop of worsening bilateral relations. The Pahalgam terror attack — which left 26 Indian tourists dead and was blamed on Pakistan-based militants — led to Indian military strikes under “Operation Sindoor,” targeting alleged militant camps across the border.