BCCI to launch 'strong, serious' protest with ICC after Mohsin Naqvi crosses all limits: 'Does not give him right...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will launch a "strong and serious" protest against Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi during the ICC conference in Dubai later this year. The Asia Cup 2025 got off to a controversial end after the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan and the head of the PCB. The post-match presentation, which got underway after a delay of 45 minutes, came to an abrupt close after the Indian team put their foot down, refusing to have any sort of interaction with Naqvi on stage. BCCI will launch a “strong and serious” protest against the ACC chairman(AP)

The PCB and ACC head then quickly got down from the stage as he made his way out of the stadium premises. It must be stated that the Asia Cup trophy was nowhere to be seen. Now, it has come to light that Naqvi ensured that the Asia Cup wasn't handed to India by anyone else. He was hell-bent on giving away the trophy despite the resistance from Suryakumar Yadav and his team.

Throughout the Asia Cup 2025, Naqvi has been at the centre of all controversies. He repeatedly acted in favour of Pakistan, forgetting that he had a duty to uphold his position as ACC chairman. Right from the no-handshake row to demanding Pycroft's removal as match referee, Naqvi was at the centre of everything. He even threatened to boycott the tournament if his demands were not met.

If this wasn't enough, he also posted a ridiculous and distasteful video on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Indian fans by referencing Pakistan's claims of bringing down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. While Naqvi did not say this in as many words, he shared a Cristiano Ronaldo clip, completely out of context, and fans understood what he was getting at.

Now, it seems that the BCCI has run out of patience with Naqvi's antics, and the theatrics at the post-match presentation were the final nail in the coffin.

"We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision. This does not give him the right to take the trophy and the medals with him. It is extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike. We hope the trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, according to India Today.

"There is an ICC conference scheduled in Dubai this November, and at that conference, we will launch a very serious and strong protest against the actions of the ACC chairman," he added.

No BCCI official present for the final

No BCCI official was present at the Dubai International Stadium for the Asia Cup final. On Sunday, the board conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where Mithun Manhas officially took over as the 37th President.

Saikia was reinstated as the secretary while Rajeev Shukla held onto his vice-president post.

Speaking of the Asia Cup 2025 final, Tilak Varma classy 69-run knock helped India chase down the target of 147 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets bundled Pakistan out for 146 inside 20 overs.