'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England,' Monty Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch debate
Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar opened up on the ongoing debate over the pitch of the 3rd Test between India and England at Motera in Ahmedabad. The highly-anticipated Day/Night Test between the two teams ended just after the Dinner break on Day 2, with the hosts winning the match by 10 wickets.
While it was an impressive win for the Virat Kohli-led side, the feat has been soured by the criticism the pitch has attracted over the past few days.
Also read: Chappell blamed England's execution against India's spinners as the main reason behind their collapse.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Panesar said that the world's largest stadium deserved a longer contest for fans to see.
"It was like playing club cricket on a Saturday in England. When we play club cricket, we will bowl a team out for under 100, and then it's difficult to chase because it's a turning pitch," Panesar said.
"I think being the biggest stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium deserves longer Test matches because people want to see how good the wicket is, you look at the stadium, beautiful views, and what an amazing stadium India has produced," he added.
"It does not deserve a two-day Test match that's under 900 balls, you might just play on a park, if you are going to play this type of cricket," he further said.
On Saturday, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin addressed a virtual press conference in which he said that the conversation around the pitch is "getting out of hands", and added that India have never complained about the pitch whenever they have traveled.
The two teams will meet again at Motera for the 4th Test starting from Thursday.
