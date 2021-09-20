Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'More special than 200th game is this uniform': Kohli on RCB sporting special jersey vs KKR as tribute to Covid warriors
cricket

'More special than 200th game is this uniform': Kohli on RCB sporting special jersey vs KKR as tribute to Covid warriors

When Virat Kohli won the toss and presenter Danny Morrison asked him about the special occasion of 200th IPL match, the RCB captain was quick to point out that the blue jersey holds more significance.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Virat Kohli speaks during the toss. (IPL/Screengrab)

Match 31 of the IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi is special for Virat Kohli for two reasons. One is that this is Kohli's 200th IPL match, making him the first player to play those many games for a single franchise. The second reason is the special blue jersey that the players of the team are sporting as tribute to all the frontline Covid warriors.

So when Kohli won the toss and presenter Danny Morrison asked him about the special occasion of 200th IPL match, the RCB captain was quick to point out that the blue jersey holds more significance.

Also Read | Explained: Why RCB are wearing blue jersey during IPL 2021 clash against KKR

"More special than the 200th game is this uniform: We promised in May that we would be playing for the Covid warriors. Here it is - we'll auction this uniform and the proceeds will go to them," Kohli said.

Besides, Kohli also informed that RCB have handed debuts to two players in Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat. Hence, the four overseas players RCB are going ahead with are Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson and chinaman bowler Hasaranga.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB, Match 31, Live Score

For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer is making his debut as skipper Eoin Morgan expressed his take on how he perceives the pitch to play out. "Looks really good, it should stay pretty similar for the entire length of the game. Hoping that the performances will change in this phase of the tournament. It's been challenging, but we are happy to be back here," Morgan said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

