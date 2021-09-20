Explained: Why RCB are wearing blue jersey during IPL 2021 clash against KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players will step out onto the field sporting special blue jerseys against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday as a tribute to Covid-19 frontline warriors in India and worldwide.

The Bangalore-based franchise, since 2011, has donned a special green jersey at least once every season to promote their ‘Go Green Initiative’. Through their “green days”, they promoted awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.

FOLLOW LIVE: RCB vs KKR Live Score

This year, however, in view of the pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the country for the last one-and-a-half years, the franchise have decided to sport blue jerseys to pay respect to the healthcare workers who have tirelessly fought the never-ending-battle to ensure the safety of every Indian citizen.

Earlier, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, RCB's Vice President and Head, Rajesh Menon, stated that the team had already made a commitment to wear these jerseys in May. However, due to a sudden outbreak in multiple franchise bio-bubbles and the subsequent postponement of the season, they could not do it earlier.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli turns up for 200th IPL game, becomes 5th player to reach this landmark

"India was in the woke of a health crisis, and we really wanted to do our bit in whatever little way we can. We had announced the Blue Jersey initiative in May this year but the tournament came to a pause due to rising cases of Covid. We intend to keep our promise with the fans and will wear a Blue Jersey in our opening match of the IPL 2021 season resumption on September 20th, 2021, to pay homage to the Frontline Warriors. The Blue Jerseys worn by the team will be auctioned and the revenue generated will be used in the assistance of vaccination deployment in an underprivileged community in India. This is in the efforts of our collaboration with GiveIndia and Fankind," elaborated Menon.

RCB's first game of phase 2 of IPL 2021 marks another special occasion for the club and captain as Virat Kohli became the fifth player to feature in 200 IPL matches and became the first player to play 200 IPL games for the same franchise.