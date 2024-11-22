More trouble around National Games as a panel head resigns

New Delhi: The preparation for the proposed National Games in Uttarakhand next year was set in motion by IOA president PT Usha recently by announcing five key committees. However, chairperson of one panel (Safeguarding Committee), Suman Kaushik resigned on Friday. Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. (PTI)

Suman, who is the president of Netball Federation of India, said her appointment was done without her knowledge and consent. She also said that she had raised concerns regarding Usha’s appointment as the president of IOA.

“During the Meeting Notice for Annual General Meeting and Election of Executive Committee of Indian Olympic Association for the term 2022-2026 held on 10th December 2022, I expressed my opposition to the ratification of your appointment, as it remains unapproved. Furthermore, a Special Leave Petition challenging the same is currently pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Given these circumstances, I believe it would be inappropriate for me to serve as Chairman of the Safeguarding Committee (appointed without my knowledge & consent) under your disputed leadership,” she wrote to Usha.

The announcement of National Games in Uttarakhand (proposed date Jan 28-Feb 14) and naming of Games preparatory committees have led a fresh turmoil within the IOA. With no executive committee members included in any panel, IOA board members have alleged that Usha is taking unilateral decisions without approval of the executive council or the general body.

Bihar body writes to Usha

The Bihar state Olympic body has raised objections to the IOA setting up a fact-finding commission to investigate its functioning and electoral process, saying IOA is acting on “false allegations” raised by people with vested interest.

Usha has appointed single member fact-finding commissioners for the state Olympic associations of Telangana, Bihar and Rajasthan on complaints regarding their functioning and election process. Boxing Federation of India secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita has been appointed fact-finding commissioner of Bihar. He has been asked to submit his findings, observations and recommendations to the IOA president by December 10.

Bihar Olympic Association (BOA) secretary Md Mushtaque Ahmad wrote to Usha, saying they should have been given an opportunity to clarify their position before appointing a commission. “It appears that someone having vested interest had knocked on the doors of IOA raising false allegations against BOA. IOA being the apex body should consider the matter judiciously.”

He also pointed out that IOA has not even brought the matter for discussion in the executive council and general assembly which is a “violation” of the IOA constitution.

On Thursday, IOA vice president Raj Laxmi Singh Deo also raised the issue with Usha, saying the executive board members are “not privy to the alleged complaints,” and it has not been on the “agenda for discussion” in any of the executive committee meetings.