Morne Morkel rejoins Indian team ahead of New Zealand Champions Trophy clash

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel, on Wednesday, rejoined the Indian team in Dubai ahead of the side's final Group A match in Champions Trophy against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Morkel was spotted at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday as India held their first training session since the game against Pakistan last Sunday. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel in a conversation with Harshit Rana(Surjeet Yadav)

Morkel, who was added to the India support staff last September, had travelled to Dubai with the Rohit Sharma-led team but had to leave the camp ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh last week in Dubai, reportedly due to his father's demise.

According to a report in the Times of India, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who missed the team's training before the game against Pakistan due to viral fever and was hence not available for selection, was also spotted at the training ground.

India face New Zealand on Sunday

The Men in Blue made an impressive start to their campaign in the Champions Trophy. They secured identical six-wicket wins against both Bangladesh and arch-rival Pakistan in the space of four days last week to confirm their ticket to the semifinal. India also heaved a sigh of relief as Virat Kohli bounced back to form against Pakistan as he notched up his 51st career ton in the format. It was also his maiden century in the Champions Trophy and his fourth against the opponent.

India will next face New Zealand in what is being billed as their first true challenge in the tournament. The Black Caps headed into the tournament with a tri-series win against Pakistan and South Africa, before beating the hosts again last week in the Champions Trophy. The Mitchell Santner-led side then took down Bangladesh on Monday to book their semifinal ticket. Hence, the battle on Sunday will decide who will finish at the top of the table, which will further reveal their semifinal opponents from Group B.