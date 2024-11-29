Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Morrisville Samp Army extend winning streak, Delhi Bulls collect crucial points

ANI |
Nov 29, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Morrisville Samp Army continued their emphatic run in the ongoing tournament as they clinched a 3-run win against Team Abu Dhabi at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Samp Army haven't lost a single game in the competition so far and extended their winning streak to take the top spot with another victory.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], : Morrisville Samp Army continued their emphatic run in the ongoing tournament as they clinched a 3-run win against Team Abu Dhabi at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday. Samp Army haven't lost a single game in the competition so far and extended their winning streak to take the top spot with another victory.

Morrisville Samp Army extend winning streak, Delhi Bulls collect crucial points
Morrisville Samp Army extend winning streak, Delhi Bulls collect crucial points

Morrisville Samp Army started off in a decent manner as the openers Sharjeel Khan who hails from Pakistan and South Africa's Faf du Plessis stitched a partnership of 40 runs for the first wicket. But Sharjeel's departure for 28 off 10 was followed by wickets falling at regular intervals and the side was bowled out for 109 in 9.4 overs. Andries Gous chipped in with 27 off 8 deliveries.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

England's medium pacer was the pick of the bowlers for Team Abu Dhabi after he returned with an impressive figure of 4/6 in 1.4 overs. Apart from him, Adam Milne and Noor Ahmed scalped a couple of wickets apiece.

In reply, Team Abu Dhabi was reduced to 13/3 in the chase but aggressive England batter Jonny Bairstow stood strong at one end and smashed an unbeaten 70 off 30 that included 6 sixes and five fours. Despite the right-hander's efforts, Team Abu Dhabi managed to get to 106/4 in 10 overs and lost the match in a close encounter.

While Samp Army have already qualified for the knockouts with 12 points from 6 matches under their belt, Team Abu Dhabi have three wins and 6 points in the kitty from 6 games. They will next play the New York Strikers in their last round-robin match and will look to win the match by a big margin.

Delhi Bulls took away crucial points with a win against New York Strikers by 5 wickets. Batting first, Strikers were restricted to 83/9 in 10 overs after Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and England's Sam Cook rattled the batting line-up. Both the bowlers scalped three wickets each while Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan bagged a two-fer.

The Delhi team then started off the chase in a brilliant manner and posted 44 runs within the first four overs before James Vince, who hails from England, departed for 30 off 15. Delhi Bulls lost a few more wickets but went over the line in 9 overs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On