'Most complete Indian batsman of my time': Australia's Greg Chappell reserves ultimate praise for star batter amid WC

Making a remarkable start to their T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Rohit Sharma-led Team India has registered back-to-back wins in the Super 12 phase of the showpiece event. The Virat Kohli-starrer side launched their World Cup bid with a thrilling win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 2007 world champions then hammered the Netherlands in their second fixture of the Super 12 stage at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Showering praise on former India skipper Kohli, legendary cricketer Greg Chappell has hailed the batting icon as the most complete Indian batsman of his time. Chappell's remarks have come after Kohli played a majestic knock against Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the MCG. The talismanic batter of the Indian team smashed a quick-fire half-century to rescue the Rohit-led side from a rare batting collapse.

"Kohli is the most complete Indian batsman of my time. Only the greatest of champions has the courage and the intelligence to transport their imagination beyond the mortal plane. Kohli has that. Perhaps only Tiger Pataudi has come close to transcending a similar stratosphere," Chappell wrote in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls as India outclassed Pakistan in the final-over thriller by 4 wickets at the MCG. The 33-year-old was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. "Kohli played an innings that was as close to a 'song by god' as has ever been played in T20 cricket. Like a cat playing with a new skein of wool, Kohli teased then expertly picked apart an excellent Pakistan bowling attack until it lay unravelled, spent and exposed on the green carpet of the MCG," he added.

The former India coach asserted that Kohli's sensational knock against Pakistan 'legitimised' T20 cricket. The former Indian skipper also top scored for Team India in their 56-run win over the Netherlands on Thursday at the SCG. Kohli-starrer Team India will meet South Africa in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. "I can think of many of the best hitters in the modern game who could have pulled off a similar victory, and probably have, but none has ever done it with pure batting skills in the manner that Kohli did against Pakistan," he added.

