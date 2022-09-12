'Most unfairly treated Indian player': Fans question star batter's ouster after BCCI reveals mega squad for World Cup

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined death bowling specialist Harshal Patel in India's star-studded squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 hosted by defending champions Australia. After India's premature exit from the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma & Co. will hope for a much-improved show at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. A day after the conclusion of the continental tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) announced the 15-man squad of the Indian men's team for the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Pacers Bumrah and Harshal had missed the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup due to their respective injuries. While the fast bowling duo has been called up for the T20 World Cup, wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have also retained their spots for the showpiece event. Reacting to BCCI's mega announcement for the ICC event, fans and followers of the game were quick to question the ouster of a star batter from the 15-man squad of the 2007 world champions.

Sanju Samson, who has been in and out of the white-ball squad, was overlooked by selectors for the T20 World Cup. Premier batter Shreyas Iyer also failed to secure his place in the 15-man squad. However, Iyer has been named on the list of standby players for the 2022 World Cup. Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Iyer and Deepak Chahar are the four standby players named by the BCCI for the T20 World Cup.

Samson and Iyer were also not named in India's squad for the T20I series against South Africa and Australia. Veteran pacer Shami has made his return to the T20I side for the twin series against Australia and South Africa. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar will miss the white-ball series against South Africa. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are set to skip the T20I series against Australia.

